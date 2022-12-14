Read full article on original website
Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival Don Christopher died, age 88, Dec. 12
Patriarch of Christopher Ranch was beloved for his philanthropy work and involvement with Gilroy schools. Don Christopher’s decades of work as a South Valley farmer brought world-wide fame to Gilroy as the “Garlic Capital of the World.” He died Tuesday, Dec. 12, with his family at his side. He was 88.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Taste the plant-based love at Honey B, Gilman Brewing opens and live crab at H&H Fresh Fish
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?
After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Santa Clara County Library District ranked #2 library system in America by Library Journal
County’s system received 5-Star rating in 2022 for library services. Congratulations to the Santa Clara County Library system and all its staff for a big end-of-the-year honor. The industry publication Library Journal awarded it a 5-Star rating for library services in 2022. The district also received the honor as...
northbaybiz.com
Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch
The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
Google's West Project in Downtown San Jose Underway
It’s been six years since Google first bought a massive amount of property in downtown San Jose and on Thursday, there were new signs that the plan to transform the area into a giant business and residential village is moving forward. The company’s Downtown West Project is underway, with...
KSBW.com
This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
KSBW.com
Natividad Medical Group holds ribbon cutting grand opening for Prunedale location
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Natividad Medical Group opened a new location in Prunedale on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The open house event featured Supervisor John Phillips, and a meet-and-greet with Natividad CEO Dr. Chad Harris. Natividad's new location is a partnership with an existing practice. There will be...
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: With respiratory viruses circulating, take actions to stay healthy for the holidays
Vaccinate for flu and COVID-19 to have a better chance of not being ill. This holiday season, another surge in COVID infections, along with high levels of influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are straining healthcare systems and impacting families. The good news is that there are easy actions...
myscottsvalley.com
Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
