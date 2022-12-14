ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

LocalNewsMatters.org

Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested

The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?

After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybiz.com

Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Google's West Project in Downtown San Jose Underway

It’s been six years since Google first bought a massive amount of property in downtown San Jose and on Thursday, there were new signs that the plan to transform the area into a giant business and residential village is moving forward. The company’s Downtown West Project is underway, with...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
MARINA, CA
Secret SF

Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze

When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour

The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA

