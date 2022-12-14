Read full article on original website
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
True Blue LA
Dodgers trade deadline history: Yu Darvish comes to LA
In recent years, the Dodgers have made a huge splash at the deadline three times, acquiring Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018, and Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021. The Dodgers did not win a championship in any of those years and did not re-sign any of the acquired players once their contract expired.
Former Red Sox starter Michael Wacha receiving interest from AL East rival
The Orioles are showing interest in free-agent starter Michael Wacha, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. They’re the first team of the offseason known to be checking in on the right-hander, who’s coming off a decent season with the division-rival Red Sox. Wacha, 31, inked a one-year, $7M deal...
Adam Jones: "He (Machado) ain't going nowhere, as far as I can tell"
Ben & Woods catch up with the legendary Adam Jones on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Adam shares where in the world he currently is at, the Padres signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11 year deal, Manny Machado’s potential opt-out, and MUCH more!
Report: Top Venezuelan catching prospect to sign with Padres
ESPN Deportes reports Padres and top catching prospect Ethan Salas have verbal agreement on $5.6 million signing bonus; Salas cannot sign until Jan. 15
Miami Marlins interested in OF Michael Conforto
The Marlins have shown some interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman also lists the Astros and Cubs, both of whom have been previously linked to the Boras Corporation client, as teams with interest. Miami entered the offseason searching for offensive...
Mets Sign José Peraza, Abraham Almonte To Minor League Deals
The Mets announced the signing of five players to minor league deals, including outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza. They also announced the previously-reported deals for right-handers Tommy Hunter, Sean Reid-Foley and Jimmy Yacabonis. All but Reid-Foley, who is likely to miss extended time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, will receive invites to major league Spring Training.
Twins' Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda reportedly receiving trade interest
The Twins have received interest from other clubs in starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. It’s not clear how open the Twins are to moving either player, but it stands to reason they’d at least gauge the market and see if another club is willing to bowl them over with an offer.
Athletics sign veteran reliever Trevor May
The Athletics signed veteran right-hander Trevor May to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. May is represented by the VC Sports Group. Outfielder Cody Thomas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. May will be guaranteed $7M on the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweets. He can earn an...
Tyler Beede signs with NPB’s Yomiuri Giants
The Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball announced Friday that they’ve signed right-hander Tyler Beede to a one-year contract. Beede himself announced the deal as well in a video message to his new club’s fan base (Twitter link). It’ll be the first stint overseas for Beede, a former first-round pick and top prospect with MLB’s own San Francisco Giants.
Royals Sign Cody Poteet, Brooks Kriske To Minor League Deals
The Royals announced four minor league contracts this afternoon. Righties Cody Poteet and Brooks Kriske are joining the organization, while minor league free agent outfielder Seuly Matias returns for an eighth year with the franchise. Kansas City also confirmed their previously reported non-roster agreement with catcher Jakson Reetz. Poteet is...
Nationals, Erasmo Ramirez finalizing deal
The Nationals and free-agent righty Erasmo Ramirez are working to finalize a one-year, major league contract, tweets Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported the talks and indicated that Ramirez’s contract will contain bonuses that can push his salary north of $2M, suggesting that the base salary is a ways south of that sum. Ramirez is represented by Mato Sports Management.
Yankees Agree To Minor League Deals With Art Warren, Jake Bauers
The Yankees have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Art Warren and first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, as first indicated on the transactions log at MiLB.com. Warren’s contract is a two-year minor league deal that includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training in 2024, I’m told. Warren,...
Braves unlikely to trade catcher Travis d'Arnaud
Atlanta’s acquisition of catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with the A’s and Brewers led to some speculation about the possibility of trading veteran Travis d’Arnaud, whom Murphy ousted as the starting catcher the moment he was acquired. However, David O’Brien of The Athletic writes that Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has been “adamant” that he has no intention of trading d’Arnaud, whom the team values as a veteran leader — beyond his contributions with the bat and behind the plate.
Nationals Sign Matt Adams, Three Others To Minor League Deals
The Nationals announced Wednesday morning that they’ve signed first baseman Matt Adams, infielder Travis Blankenhorn, and righties Tommy Romero and Anthony Castro to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. It’s a D.C. reunion for Adams, who won a World Series ring with the 2019 Nationals...
MLB Trade Rumors
