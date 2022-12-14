ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

OPINION: Predicting Where Alabama’s Main Targets Go

Nick Saban has spent the last two weeks making in-home visits to Alabama's commitments and remaining targets from the 2023 recruiting class. Many of the nation's top recruits will sign their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day next week (Dec. 21-23) and enroll in the spring. With a week remaining before players sign on the dotted line, Josh Batchelor predicts where Alabama's top prospects will go.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Previewing Troy and UAB’s Bowl Games

College football teams have been on a roll throughout the 2022-23 football season for the state of Alabama, with every FBS program besides Auburn making it to a bowl game. Bowl season kicks off on December 16th with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl, both featuring an Alabama team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Terminator Continues to Add To His Legacy

Over the past three years, Will Anderson has been one of the most dominant players in college football, racking up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 TFLs in Tuscaloosa. Adding to his remarkable stats is his long list of awards and honors. The list includes the Nagurski award (x2), SEC DPOY (x2), Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy, and Lombardi Award. But, arguably the most impressive among these accolades is his not once, but twice unanimous nomination to the AP All-American team, the only two-time unanimous All-American in program history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

It All Starts With Replacing Bill O’Brien

It was a disappointing season overall for the Alabama Crimson Tide as prior to the season starting, they were projected to go on yet another national championship run. They fell short of expectations, ending the season at No. 5 and missing the College Football Playoff, as they prepare for their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State on Dec. 31.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Local Prospect Receives Offer from Crimson Tide

Baker Hickman has received a preferred walk-on offer from The University of Alabama this week. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound prospect from the class of 2023 announced this on his social media on Wednesday. Hickman is an offensive tackle from Northridge High School located in Tuscaloosa, Ala. According to Rivals, other top...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home

Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Noah Clowney Wins Hard Hat Award

Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney won the Hard Hat Award for his performance against the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night. Alabama defeated Memphis 91-88 on Tuesday to improve to 9-1 on the season. Clowney scored 11 points and snagged nine rebounds, including three big offensive ones. He went a perfect...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Must Try New Orleans Restaurants Perfect for Visiting Alabama Fans

The thought of ringing in the New Year in New Orleans is exciting. Plus the ability to cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl is a bonus. Many Alabama and college football fans are making plans to head to New Orleans for a long weekend where the main attraction is the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy