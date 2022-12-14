Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To SeeWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football
Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, was named Mr. Football in Indiana
OPINION: Predicting Where Alabama’s Main Targets Go
Nick Saban has spent the last two weeks making in-home visits to Alabama's commitments and remaining targets from the 2023 recruiting class. Many of the nation's top recruits will sign their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day next week (Dec. 21-23) and enroll in the spring. With a week remaining before players sign on the dotted line, Josh Batchelor predicts where Alabama's top prospects will go.
Previewing Troy and UAB’s Bowl Games
College football teams have been on a roll throughout the 2022-23 football season for the state of Alabama, with every FBS program besides Auburn making it to a bowl game. Bowl season kicks off on December 16th with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl, both featuring an Alabama team.
The Terminator Continues to Add To His Legacy
Over the past three years, Will Anderson has been one of the most dominant players in college football, racking up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 TFLs in Tuscaloosa. Adding to his remarkable stats is his long list of awards and honors. The list includes the Nagurski award (x2), SEC DPOY (x2), Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy, and Lombardi Award. But, arguably the most impressive among these accolades is his not once, but twice unanimous nomination to the AP All-American team, the only two-time unanimous All-American in program history.
It All Starts With Replacing Bill O’Brien
It was a disappointing season overall for the Alabama Crimson Tide as prior to the season starting, they were projected to go on yet another national championship run. They fell short of expectations, ending the season at No. 5 and missing the College Football Playoff, as they prepare for their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State on Dec. 31.
Local Prospect Receives Offer from Crimson Tide
Baker Hickman has received a preferred walk-on offer from The University of Alabama this week. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound prospect from the class of 2023 announced this on his social media on Wednesday. Hickman is an offensive tackle from Northridge High School located in Tuscaloosa, Ala. According to Rivals, other top...
Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home
Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Alabama Football: Early Signing Period Preview and Prediction
For Alabama Football, Dec. 21 will provide a flurry of verbal commits, becoming 2023 class signees. With 25 commits, the Crimson Tide is solidly in the lead for the No. 1 class, as tracked by 247Sports and On3. There will be December surprises, but it is unlikely the Crimson Tide...
Noah Clowney Wins Hard Hat Award
Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney won the Hard Hat Award for his performance against the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night. Alabama defeated Memphis 91-88 on Tuesday to improve to 9-1 on the season. Clowney scored 11 points and snagged nine rebounds, including three big offensive ones. He went a perfect...
WNDU
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Suspended Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik is set to be reinstated as head coach next week. According to a letter to parents, it comes after a quote, “thorough independent review” was completed. A statement from Penn High School Principal Dr. Sean Galiher...
Must Try New Orleans Restaurants Perfect for Visiting Alabama Fans
The thought of ringing in the New Year in New Orleans is exciting. Plus the ability to cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl is a bonus. Many Alabama and college football fans are making plans to head to New Orleans for a long weekend where the main attraction is the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
WALA-TV FOX10
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0