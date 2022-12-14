Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Milk Cow Herds; Clark County Continues to Hold Highest Number of Herds
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Newly released figures on the number of farmers still milking cows in America's Dairyland shows some similar trends compared to recent years, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, there were 6,140 herds milking during the first week of December. That's...
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
Wausau West grad crowned Miss America
A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
WSAW
Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected
(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022
Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
spmetrowire.com
City considers new utility fee, possible spending referendum
Stevens Point is considering a new Utility to help pay the increasing costs of road maintenance. The city already has several ...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
spmetrowire.com
City gives initial green light for new Hilton hotel
A 91-unit hotel could be coming to Stevens Point. Monday's finance committee approved the developer's agreement with Growth Ho...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
onfocus.news
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
Comments / 0