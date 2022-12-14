ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
IOLA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West grad crowned Miss America

A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Nuisance bear running amuck

A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected

(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
MARSHFIELD, WI

