NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Over 6K pounds of items to be donated to those impacted by New Iberia tornadoes
KATC, Second Harvest and Rouses teamed up to help New Iberia tornado victims and raised 10 pallets worth of donations for those impacted by the New Iberia tornadoes last week.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Christmas at Bridge Point Drive-Through Evening Light Display Closed for 2022 Season
One of the most popular local holiday attractions in Lafayette has been shut down just days before Christmas.
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
theadvocate.com
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
brproud.com
Where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food before Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The food bank will begin handing out food at 8 a.m. The food bank also will have three other mobile distribution sites this week.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Christmas in Moncus Park
Holiday sing-alongs and an interactive illuminated walkway are just a few of the activities enjoyed during Christmas in the Park on Friday, December 17, 2022, at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The Holiday celebration features food trucks, live performances, photos with Santa, and more.
theadvocate.com
Victim in I-110 slaying was killed by shooter in passing car, Baton Rouge police say
A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe. The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the...
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Christmas less than one week away, a lot of organizations and members in the community are giving away free toys to families and children who may be in need. Below is a list of some events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:. On...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
wbrz.com
One person shot, another hurt at Krispy Kreme store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road. According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store.
