Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump ’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.

Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally,” she explained. “And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don’t need him to the same degree they might have.”

When he won the 2016 election, the duo made sure to make themselves indispensable to Donald Trump — which hurt their reputation, but also made them very, very rich . Mary thinks that they’ve finally realized how their time in the White House “damaged them, at least socially.” Ivanka and Kushner have “finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him.”

The author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man also noted that it’s not just his daughter and son-in-law who have retreated from “ Donald’s inner circle .” Mary added, “There is always a transactional calculation being made and a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn’t worth it for them anymore.” This doesn’t bode well for his 2024 presidential campaign, which is already showing signs of the Republican Party not supporting him as they did in the past two election cycles. It might be time for Donald Trump to reassess his future goals.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Comments / 832

Ceeze Nutx
1d ago

2 billion from the Saudis while in office... yeah, they are good. Now that's the real corruption the DOJ should be on. then there is the TRE45ON with the classified documents... lock them all up.

Reply(47)
166
Kevin king
12h ago

Mary Trump is a relative of theirs, so I would think she knows more than I in regards to everything Trump, but it seems more likely to me that they are putting distance between dad and his campaign is because babygirl finally realized just how evil her father is with his inactivity for 3 hours on J6. A day in whtheich she herself pleaded with her father to do something, and he did nothing. Seems she loves her dad and will not speak negatively, publicly, but has come to realize that "Dad has gone too far." As stated, with that 2 billion dollar infusion of Saudi cash into Jared's company, they don't need "Psycho Dad" anymore. I'm sure the prospect of prison crossed their minds as well.

Reply(19)
48
Barry Hantman
12h ago

Can't we just lock up the entire Trump Clan at Mara Lago, build a Wall of Shame around it and throw away the key

Reply(14)
59
SheKnows

SheKnows

