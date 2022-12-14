ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in New Pictures — & She’s Almost as Tall as Her Mom!

By Sydni Ellis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvGhK_0jiU99uu00

Special guests came to Victoria Beckham ’s Dover Street store in London yesterday: her kids! Harper Seven, 11, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, who the fashion designer shares with husband David Beckham, posed with pictures with their mom, and her daughter is growing up so fast!

Victoria, who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with David, shared two cute photos to Instagram yesterday. Kisses from Dover Street!” she wrote in the caption. “Love you #HarperSeven @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham 💕 xx”

The first photo is a sweet moment captured between Victoria and Harper. The former Spice Girl is wearing a long-sleeved lavender top tucked into an olive skirt (with thigh-high slits!), as she gazes admiringly at her daughter. Harper is pictured mid laugh, mouth open in a wide grin with her arm around her mom. She’s dressed in a formal black gown paired with bright-yellow sneakers. Victoria is wearing heels — and Harper is still almost as tall as her mom!

The next photo features Victoria standing in between Cruz and Romeo, with Harper on the other side of Romeo. They all have their arms around each other as they smile in a cute family photo. Romeo has gone with a formal black paints, white shirt, black tie, and brown jacket over the top, while Cruz is more casual in a purple tie-dye tracksuit. Her boys are both taller than her, and Harper will be soon!

“💜💜 adorable!!! 💜💜” one person commented on the sweet snaps. Another wrote, “Cutest!!!”

“Love your outfit & absolutely love Harper’s combo of dress w/ casual shoes👌,” another noted.

Someone else said, “Harper is too cute!!! I love her style goes with her age and she’s just so sweet. Good job to the parents.”

The Beckham family seems really supportive of one another. They were front row at Fashion Week to support their mom in Sept. 2022, and in Nov. 2022, they went to the premiere of Save Our Squad With David Beckham to show their dad some love.

But the kids also aren’t afraid to speak the truth to their parents — even if it hurts. In a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia , Victoria said her daughter criticized her Spice Girl outfits.

“She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top,” the fashion designer said about Harper. “She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’”

Harper sounds like quite the firecracker!

Before you go, check out this list of Hollywood’s strictest parents .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHTXj_0jiU99uu00

