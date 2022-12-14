Read full article on original website
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament In Neillsville This Weekend
The Wisconsin State Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament, hosted by Community Boxing Club is coming to the American Legion Post 73 in Neillsville on Saturday. Ages 8 to 16 comprise the Silver Gloves. Boxers from around the state are expected including 4 or 5 from Community Boxing Club. Doors open at 5:00pm...Bouts begin at 6:00pm. Adults $15, Children $5, Under 5 FREE.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety Reminds Students Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line Still Available
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has received more than 1,000 tips to the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line between September 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022. SUSO is a statewide confidential reporting system designed to be a safe place for students, school staff, and community...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
Fox11online.com
Shop local with the Oshkosh Holly Jolly Holiday Pass for discounts and prizes
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh invites you to shop local, and in return, you could win some prizes! But first you will need to download the Holly Jolly Holiday Pass. Amy Albright of Discover Oshkosh says, with the pass, you can enjoy special discounts and win prizes at local restaurants, shops and holiday attractions. The app is free to download and is available through December 31st, 2022.
cw14online.com
Wisconsin's pickle ornaments named among favorite state traditions: Survey
(WLUK) -- Does your Christmas tree have a pickle hanging on it?. If it does, you're taking part in what one survey says is the 15th most favorite state Christmas tradition in the U.S. Mixbook, a photo book creation company, assigned a unique tradition to each state and surveyed 1,500...
NBC26
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill
The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
ABC7 Chicago
Birthday parade planned for 4-year-old Wisconsin girl battling terminal brain tumor
PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- It's something a parent never wants to hear -- your child has cancer. But that is a reality for one Wisconsin family who was given a stage 4 brain cancer diagnoses for their 4-year-old daughter. Now, the community is coming together to support the family during this...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
97X
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
In 1893, at just 26 years old, world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Monona Boathouse, a circular structure with a conical roof that would replace the illegal boathouses that popped up alongside Lake Monona in his home state of Wisconsin. Wright had just opened up his architectural firm in Chicago and was ready to build, but the economic depression of 1894 prevented the project from coming to fruition.
