Related
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
WLUC
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
whbl.com
Tripledemic Causes Strain on Health Facilities in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — With respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV circulating at high levels nationwide, and in Wisconsin, ThedaCare is urging community members to protect themselves this holiday season. Medical facilities are overwhelmed with the amount of patients requiring care while facing significant staff shortages. In fact,...
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,. The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
x1071.com
Wisconsin healthcare systems ask for your help to reduce wait times at urgent care clinics
Right now, an increase in cases of seasonal illnesses are sending more people to urgent care clinics and making wait times much longer. Health systems across Wisconsin are now asking for your help to reduce those wait times. High volumes of patients have also caused concerns for people suffering from other ailments, like burns and broken bones. To lessen that burden on urgent care clinics, officials recommend people with mild to moderate symptoms, who are otherwise in good health, manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter pain meds and cough medicines.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety Reminds Students Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line Still Available
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has received more than 1,000 tips to the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line between September 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022. SUSO is a statewide confidential reporting system designed to be a safe place for students, school staff, and community...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Shares Tips if Wisconsinites Experienced Storm Damage this Week
Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek is sharing tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage from this week’s winter storm. “Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days.” said Commissioner Houdek. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
1065thebuzz.com
State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending
(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
hot967.fm
MN Health Officials Respond to CDC Masking Recommendation
The C-D-C is recommending people wear masks at large gatherings to prevent the spread of the flu, R-S-V and COVID during the holidays. Melissa McMahon with the Minnesota Department of Health says:. “You know…we are definitely supportive of that, too. That’s always a choice that people can make. It’s a...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Releases Preliminary Employment Estimates for November
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November 2022, which showed Wisconsin has added 6,500 nonfarm and 5,800 total private sector jobs. The data also showed that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in November, unchanged from...
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Tripledemic' medicine shortage, pharmacist says don't panic
MILWAUKEE - You're sick, your kid is sick, but you can't find the medicine your family needs. It's a common scenario in Wisconsin and across the country. With so many people getting sick, whether it's the flu, RSV or COVID-19, demand for medication is higher than ever before. The owner of Hayat Pharmacy said the "tripledemic" is to blame – but don't panic.
empowerwisconsin.org
Audit finds Evers’ spending binge fails transparency test
MADISON — A new state audit finds what lawmakers and fiscal watchdogs have known for a long time: Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has failed to be transparent with the billions of dollars in federal COVID cash it has handed out. The Legislative Audit Bureau’s latest review also finds...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
