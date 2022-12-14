ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make holiday coffee drinks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the weather cooling down, there’s nothing like a hot brew with a holiday twist. Elbi Elm is the owner of the Culturist Union Coffee shop and she is joining me to show you how to make some of those speciality drinks.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for decorating your table setting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With our holiday dinner parties only days away, many of us may feel that pressure to entertain our guests with unique decor. Well, there’s no better time than the present to pull together those finishing touches for your table decorations. Sarah Turpin, the owner of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Music by Clayton Hackle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
STATESBORO, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for cleaning

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for last minute holiday shopping. “This is it, gotta get it done, but we will. Not worried. Not stressed,” Shopper Savannah Maas said. Savannah’s main shopping district filled with those looking to take advantage of Super Saturday. It’s the last shopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy