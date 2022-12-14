Read full article on original website
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
Gallery: Fathom Realty Office Holiday Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Fathom Realty celebrated its Office Holiday Party on Friday. Check out the photo gallery below!
How to make holiday coffee drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the weather cooling down, there’s nothing like a hot brew with a holiday twist. Elbi Elm is the owner of the Culturist Union Coffee shop and she is joining me to show you how to make some of those speciality drinks.
Tips for decorating your table setting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With our holiday dinner parties only days away, many of us may feel that pressure to entertain our guests with unique decor. Well, there’s no better time than the present to pull together those finishing touches for your table decorations. Sarah Turpin, the owner of...
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for cleaning
The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for last minute holiday shopping. “This is it, gotta get it done, but we will. Not worried. Not stressed,” Shopper Savannah Maas said. Savannah’s main shopping district filled with those looking to take advantage of Super Saturday. It’s the last shopping...
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
Photo Gallery: Best Christmas light displays in Bryan County
Bryan County is hosting its annual Christmas home decorating contest. Below you will find a photo gallery containing some of the homes on the tour. The county is allowing residents to vote on the houses above by Facebook reaction on its Facebook page. You can vote by clicking here. The...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Salvation Army Community Center where thousands of toys were donated from multiple different organizations. Over 1800 children from families in need will have presents under the tree this year. Bags of hand-picked toys, games and bikes filled the gymnasium, but the families that came to collect were greeted by an […]
