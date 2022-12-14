ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Melissa Frost

Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat

The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Crumbl Cookies opens in York County

YORK, Pa. — The rain didn't stop customers from getting their sweet tooth craving in on Friday morning. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening at their new West Manchester Township location, with six of the more than 200 rotating flavors on their opening week menu. These include: gingersnap, caramel...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

They don’t make winter like they used to

I have not yet pulled out our snow thrower. I am counting on the natural snow fence at the western side of the county to save me from enriching Exxon. I learned about snow fences as a kid. Farmers would stretch what looked like rows of slatted window blinds turned sideways across their roadside fields. Wind-driven snow would hit them and rise up, to be dropped on the other side well before it reached the road.
GETTYSBURG, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street

The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant

A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle Theatre presents ‘A Steampunk Christmas Carol’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re still looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, it’s not too late. In the center of Carlisle, you can find yourself immersed in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with a bit of a twist. abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie spoke with R.J. Lesch, co-director of “A Steampunk Christmas […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

