The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
Crumbl Cookies opens in York County
YORK, Pa. — The rain didn't stop customers from getting their sweet tooth craving in on Friday morning. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening at their new West Manchester Township location, with six of the more than 200 rotating flavors on their opening week menu. These include: gingersnap, caramel...
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Gettysburg author invites readers into her world
Hannah Meeson wants everyone to meet the characters who have lived inside her head for more than 30 years. “I think about them every night before I go to bed, even to this day,” the Gettysburg author recently said. Meeson, who writes under the name Hannah Rae, first started...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
They don’t make winter like they used to
I have not yet pulled out our snow thrower. I am counting on the natural snow fence at the western side of the county to save me from enriching Exxon. I learned about snow fences as a kid. Farmers would stretch what looked like rows of slatted window blinds turned sideways across their roadside fields. Wind-driven snow would hit them and rise up, to be dropped on the other side well before it reached the road.
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street
The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
WATCH: Pennsylvania Deer Launches Itself Through Restaurant Window
This deer must’ve wanted some take-out. In this viral video clip, a deer in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania decided to jump through the glass window of Blue and Gray Bar & Grill around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. Talk about a hard-hitting Monday morning surprise. According to restaurant owner Keith Petters, several...
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
'It was meant to be' | York County waitress surprised with $1,300 tip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County waitress was on the receiving end of a $1,300 tip and the act of kindness has quickly gone viral. The waitress received the extremely generous tip for her service at Stonybrook Family Restaurant in Springettsbury Township and the video has since garnered more than 650,000 likes on TikTok.
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
Olivia's shows how to make a traditional alfredo dish lighter with lemon and lobster
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Light but hearty, Olivia's lemon-infused lobster Alfredo is sure to impress your holiday guests. After the meal, refresh your pallet with a variety of peppermint-rimmed drinks—a cranny Claus featuring tequila and citrus, plus frosty eggnog four ways. Lemon-infused lobster Alfredo. This dish is a lighter...
Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant
A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
Carlisle Theatre presents ‘A Steampunk Christmas Carol’
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re still looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, it’s not too late. In the center of Carlisle, you can find yourself immersed in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with a bit of a twist. abc27 reporter Bobby Laurie spoke with R.J. Lesch, co-director of “A Steampunk Christmas […]
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
