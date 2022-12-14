ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Week 15: Chiefs, Vikings, 49ers can clinch divisions

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Five teams can punch their ticket to the NFL postseason this week, including three that can clinch their division title -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

All the Chiefs, Vikings and Niners have to do is win to emerge as division champions. The 49ers (9-4) could be the first to do it, with a Thursday night game at NFC West rival Seattle. However, that's the only scenario for them to clinch.

The Vikings (10-3), who host Indianapolis on Saturday, could win the NFC North even if they lose. A loss or tie by Detroit vs. the New York Jets would also suffice.

Ditto for the Chiefs (10-3), who play at Houston on Sunday. KC can still clinch the AFC West in the event of a loss, if the Los Angeles Chargers lose or both teams tie in Week 15.

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over visiting Miami on Saturday night. The Bills also get in if they tie the Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers lose.

Finally, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) can also cement their spot in the postseason with a win at Jacksonville on Sunday. They can get in on four other scenarios as well if they fail to beat the Jaguars.

Just one team - Philadelphia - has clinched a spot in the postseason entering Week 15. The NFC East, however, remains up for grabs.

--Field Level Media

Cheyenne, WY
