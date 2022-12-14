Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
targetedonc.com
Shah Explores Treatment Options for Patients With Advanced HER2+ Gastric Cancer
During a live event, Manish A. Shah, MD, discussed the case of a 65-year-old man presented with new onset fatigue, upper abdominal pain that worsened with eating, and unintentional weight loss. Targeted OncologyTM: What do you think are the most important data regarding the combination of pembrolizumab and trastuzumab for...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Westin Evaluates Key Considerations for Primary Maintenance of Ovarian Cancer
Shannon N. Westin, MD and a group of peers discussed key consideration when approaching management of a patient with ovarian cancer. WESTIN: How do you discuss this with patients? What are your goals of therapy, the expected adverse events [AEs], how they’re going to be monitored, duration of therapy, all of that? Dr Mazharuddin, have you prescribed PARP inhibitors for patients in the primary maintenance setting?
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Comparing Triplet vs Quadruplet Regimens as Maintenance for NDMM
A 54-year-old woman received a diagnosis of Revised International Staging System stage II multiple myeloma. Marc J. Braunstein, MD, PhD discussed the case with a group of peers. BRAUNSTEIN: In multiple myeloma, if you ask a panel of experts a question, you’ll get 10 different answers. There are various regimens;...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
targetedonc.com
Participant Perceptions: Treating NSCLC in the Community Setting
After participating in a Case-Based Roundtable event led by Gavitt Woodward, MD, M. Sheila Donnelly, MD, spoke with Targeted Oncology about the patients with lung cancer she treats. Targeted OncologyTM: How often do you see patients with lung cancer?. DONNELLY: I see them every week; I have multiple patients on...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
targetedonc.com
Phillips Evaluates Second-Line Therapy Options for R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed available therapies for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma including CAR T-cell therapy and combination systemic therapies. Targeted OncologyTM: What do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell...
targetedonc.com
PD-L1 CPS Plays Role in Selecting Treatment for Gastric Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Syma Iqbal, MD, discussed the addition of nivolumab to chemotherapy for patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer based on PD-L1 status. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY. A 60-year-old man presented with abrupt 10-pound weight loss, dyspepsia,...
targetedonc.com
Considerations on Tolerability of Cabazitaxel in mCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their experiences with using cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Has the data from the CARD trial (NCT02485691) influenced your...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
targetedonc.com
Acclaim-1 Trial Evaluating Ozeplasmid and Osimertinib in NSCLC Advances to Final Cohort
A safety review committee has approved the Acclaim-1 trial of ozeplasmid plus osimertinib in non–small cell lung cancer to move on to the third cohort of the study. Continuation to the final cohort in the dose-escalation portion of the phase 1/2 Acclaim-1 trial (NCT04486833) of ozeplasmid (Reqorsa) in combination with osimertinib (Tagrisso) in patients with late-stage non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been approved by a safety review committee (SRC), according to Genprex, Inc.1.
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy/Safety With Olutasidenib in IDH1-Mutant, Relapsed/Refractory AML
Treatment with olutasidenib induced durable remissions and a manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia who harbor IDH1 mutations. According to findings from the phase 1/2 Study 2102-HEM-101 (NCT02719574), treatment with olutasidenib (Rezlidhia) monotherapy led to high complete response (CR) rates and a manageable toxicity profile...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial trial of adagrasib in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, division head for hematology/oncology and associate director for patient experience and clinical care at Henry Ford Health, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) trial of adagrasib (MRTX849) in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
Favorable Cancer-Free Survival Rates With Nivolumab in Proliferative Leukoplakia
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Glenn J. Hanna, MD, discussed the phase 2 study evaluating treatment with nivolumab in patients with high-risk oral proliferative leukoplakia. A phase 2 study (NCT03692325) evaluating nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with proliferative leukoplakia (PL) yielded positive safety and efficacy results, according to findings published...
New treatment could help melanoma patients
Melanoma cases have been on the rise in the last 30 years, but a new therapy called TIL that relies on a patient’s immune cells could be a game changer. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on a new study that found TIL helped reduce the risk of participants’ cancer progression.Dec. 8, 2022.
targetedonc.com
Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine Reduces Rate of Recurrence in Melanoma
A phase 2b trial of pembrolizumab plus a personalized mRNA vaccine resulted in improved recurrence-free survival in patients with resected high-risk melanoma, the first successful randomized trial of its kind. Patients who received an mRNA vaccine in addition to adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) had improved recurrence-free survival (RFS) versus the immune...
targetedonc.com
Allogeneic SCT Shows Efficacy in TP53+ AML and MDS
Melhem M. Solh, MD, discusses results of a study investigating allogeneic stem cell transplant in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with a TP53 mutation, previously presented at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings. Melhem M. Solh, MD, a blood and marrow transplant and leukemia program physician...
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
Comments / 0