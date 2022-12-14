Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Select and Edit Midtones in Photoshop
A lot of photo editing focuses on adjusting the shadows and the highlights of an image, as they are the extremes of a photo and thus, what the eye is drawn to. That being said, a normal image consists mostly of midtones, so knowing how to select and edit them independently of the shadows and highlights is a crucial skill for any photographer. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to select and edit the midtones of an image in Photoshop.
Fstoppers
Transform Your Images In Minutes Using Lightroom Radial Filters
Lightroom is full of powerful tools for all types of photography. None of them are as effective as radial filters to create dramatic results like these. Whether you just picked up photography or you've been editing for years, radial filters are a tool you should have in your editing toolbox. There isn't a quicker way for me to take an image from dull to exciting than this trick using radial filters within Lightroom. If you're unfamiliar with masking be sure to catch yourself up by reading my masking article from last year.
Fstoppers
3 Ways to Make Your Subject Pop in Lightroom
While Photoshop is where the most serious editing generally takes place, you can accomplish quite a lot in Lightroom, especially with the newer versions of the program. If you would like to improve your Lightroom skills, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you three different ways to make your subject pop using the program.
Fstoppers
How One Photographer Used Continuous Lighting to Photograph Actress Vivica A. Fox
There are several timeless photography debates that are fun to engage in but will probably never be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. There’s film versus digital, zoom lenses versus primes, small compact minimalistic camera versus fully featured monster-sized pro camera, and of course, continuous lighting versus strobe lighting. This article will not seek to determine whether strobes or constant lights are better for portraiture, but we will take a deep dive into how one photographer used continuous lighting on a recent celebrity shoot.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Indoor Security Camera for 2022
When you’re not at home, it’s natural to wonder what’s going on, especially if you have children or pets. Installing an indoor security camera is often the solution. Modern cameras can be controlled from just about anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. Even better, they allow you to communicate with whoever is home. There is no shortage of security cameras, but not all of them are built equally. We’ve gone through several options, and here are our top picks.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Fog and Mist From Your Photos Using Photoshop
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For all the traveling geeks, one of the most annoying things can be when you visit a mesmerizing hill station, but your photos end up full of fog, mist, or haze. These naturally occurring complications might ruin some of your best pictures of the trip. Luckily, you can remove mist or fog from your photos using a filter called the Camera Raw Filter in Photoshop.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Fstoppers
A Practical Beginner's Guide to Using ISO to Balance Exposure
Along with aperture and shutter speed, ISO is one of the three fundamental parameters that control the balance of exposure in your images, and as such, mastering it is crucial to becoming a competent and confident photographer. If you are new to photography and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that will give you a practical guide to ISO and how to use it in your work.
TechRadar
The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon
You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model. With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal...
The Verge
Windows 11 is finally getting a built-in screen recording tool
Microsoft is finally bringing a built-in screen recorder to Windows. The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to include screen recording, meaning Windows users won’t have to rely on the Xbox Game Bar or third-party tools just to record their screens. Windows 11 testers will start...
Fstoppers
Which of These Premium 85mm Lenses Is Better?
Wide-aperture 85mm lenses are some of the most popular out there, and both Canon and Sigma make some of the most impressive options out there. If you are looking for a high-quality portrait lens, check out this excellent video comparison of the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM and Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera for Wedding Photography
The new Fujifilm X-T5 is the latest entry in the company's highly popular X Series line of mirrorless cameras. It brings with it some major steps forward, most notable being a major bump in resolution over the X-T4, which makes it quite appealing for genres like portrait and wedding photography. This excellent video review takes a look at the new X-T5 for wedding work and how well its performance and image quality stand up in a demanding genre.
CNET
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
Fstoppers
More Exciting Canon Lenses Are on the Way
Canon's mirrorless lenses have generally been quite impressive, offering exciting levels of image quality and performance, even better than some of the most respected EF lenses. Nonetheless, the RF lens library still has quite a few missing lenses. It looks like Canon will get off to a quick start in 2023, though, with some new high-level options on the way.
Comments / 0