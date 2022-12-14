Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
leesburg-news.com
Man accused of threatening to blow his mother’s head off
A Leesburg man with a long criminal rap sheet is back behind bars after he reportedly pointed a gun at his mother and told her he was going to “blow her head off.”. David Michael Baker is being held in the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up a warrant Thursday – a week after the incident occurred at his mother’s house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Baker and his wife also live at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
WTRF
Man hits his wife with a Christmas tree, doesn’t want to help wife with dinner
NATIONAL (WTRF) — A man allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, reports Fox5NY. Richard Atchison, 52, of Tavares, FL, “lost his temper” in the couple’s Fruitland Park home after he and his wife got into an argument.
15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen. Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter...
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County. An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade
6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
Death investigation of 12 year old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
leesburg-news.com
Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg
A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
‘Wanted’: Orange County man convicted of raping teen for years skips court on his trial’s last day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they are searching for a convicted rapist who fled law enforcement as his trial was set to end. Deputies said Diga Charles, 37, was convicted two weeks ago of “raping a teen for years.”. Watch: Suspect who randomly shot women...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Osceola deputies seeking officer-impersonating theft suspect
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help tracking down a man who they say claimed to be a police officer so he could get away with theft. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputes responded to the 7-Eleven...
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
Orlando mother charged with manslaughter months after 7-year-old daughter died at hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Azalea Park woman was arrested Friday for the death of her seven-year-old daughter months earlier. Orlando police officers responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital back in early May after the girl died. Police say she had been brought to the hospital by her mother because she...
‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Man accused of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation takes stand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation and other items got emotional on the witness stand, calling it self-defense and saying “It wasn’t supposed to happen.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jake Bilotta is accused...
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner
A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
