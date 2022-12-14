ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man accused of threatening to blow his mother’s head off

A Leesburg man with a long criminal rap sheet is back behind bars after he reportedly pointed a gun at his mother and told her he was going to “blow her head off.”. David Michael Baker is being held in the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up a warrant Thursday – a week after the incident occurred at his mother’s house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Baker and his wife also live at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
LEESBURG, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade

6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg

A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner

A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
HOMOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy