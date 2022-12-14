At a live virtual event, Priyanka Sharma, MD, discussed the treatment options for patients with metastatic breast cancer who develop triple-negative breast cancer. In this case, the patient received first-line gemcitabine and carboplatin and had a partial response for 6 months, which in this situation is robust. A progression-free survival of 6 months with this rapid recurrence is quite nice. You don’t see that in many trials, but after 6 months, she has progression in the liver, which is now enlarging, and her performance status has declined a bit.

