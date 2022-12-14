Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Plinabulin Reduces Duration of Severe Neutropenia in Patients With NSCLC
Findings from 3 studies show that treatment with plinabulin elicits efficacy and reduces the duration of severe neutropenia in patients with non–small cell lung cancer receiving docetaxel. Multiple analyses of plinabulin monotherapy support the efficacy of the agent in reducing the mean duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) for patients...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Commentary: Sharma Shows How Sacituzumab Impacts Treatment for Patients With TNBC
At a live virtual event, Priyanka Sharma, MD, discussed the treatment options for patients with metastatic breast cancer who develop triple-negative breast cancer. In this case, the patient received first-line gemcitabine and carboplatin and had a partial response for 6 months, which in this situation is robust. A progression-free survival of 6 months with this rapid recurrence is quite nice. You don’t see that in many trials, but after 6 months, she has progression in the liver, which is now enlarging, and her performance status has declined a bit.
targetedonc.com
Participant Perceptions: Treating NSCLC in the Community Setting
After participating in a Case-Based Roundtable event led by Gavitt Woodward, MD, M. Sheila Donnelly, MD, spoke with Targeted Oncology about the patients with lung cancer she treats. Targeted OncologyTM: How often do you see patients with lung cancer?. DONNELLY: I see them every week; I have multiple patients on...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Westin Evaluates Key Considerations for Primary Maintenance of Ovarian Cancer
Shannon N. Westin, MD and a group of peers discussed key consideration when approaching management of a patient with ovarian cancer. WESTIN: How do you discuss this with patients? What are your goals of therapy, the expected adverse events [AEs], how they’re going to be monitored, duration of therapy, all of that? Dr Mazharuddin, have you prescribed PARP inhibitors for patients in the primary maintenance setting?
targetedonc.com
Considerations on Tolerability of Cabazitaxel in mCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their experiences with using cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Has the data from the CARD trial (NCT02485691) influenced your...
targetedonc.com
Predicting the Clinical Trials of the Future: Top 4 Trends to Watch
Laura Fernandes, PhD, Senior Statistical Director of COTA, Inc, gives 4 predictions of upcoming trends that will change how clinical trials are performed. Clinical trials are continually pushing the envelope of what is possible with therapeutic interventions. These research partnerships are responsible for radically altering the way physicians have learned to treat cancers, rare diseases, and other conditions over the last several decades.
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy/Safety With Olutasidenib in IDH1-Mutant, Relapsed/Refractory AML
Treatment with olutasidenib induced durable remissions and a manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia who harbor IDH1 mutations. According to findings from the phase 1/2 Study 2102-HEM-101 (NCT02719574), treatment with olutasidenib (Rezlidhia) monotherapy led to high complete response (CR) rates and a manageable toxicity profile...
targetedonc.com
Allogeneic SCT Shows Efficacy in TP53+ AML and MDS
Melhem M. Solh, MD, discusses results of a study investigating allogeneic stem cell transplant in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with a TP53 mutation, previously presented at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings. Melhem M. Solh, MD, a blood and marrow transplant and leukemia program physician...
targetedonc.com
Treating Elderly Patients With ALL Remains a Challenge for Oncologists
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marlise Luskin, MD, MSCE, discussed the challenges of treating adult and elderly patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and where new research in the space is headed. With a need for new and novel treatment regimens in the acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) space, it has...
targetedonc.com
Low Platelet Counts Linked With Greater Symptom Burden in Myelofibrosis
A more severe symptom burden was seen in patients with isolated thrombocytopenia vs those with isolated anemia, according to findings from the phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PAC203 trials in myelofibrosis. In patients with myelofibrosis, thrombocytopenia was associated with a greater severity of disease-related symptoms vs low hemoglobin. These findings come...
targetedonc.com
Key Takeaways From a Trial of Erlotinib/Binimetinib in EGFR+ or KRAS+ NSCLC
Andreas Saltos, MD, discusses the key discoveries from a phase 1/1B trial of erlotinib and binimetinib in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Andreas Saltos, MD, medical oncologist and clinical research medical director in the department of thoracic oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses the key discoveries from a phase 1/1B trial (NCT01859026) of erlotinib (Tarceva) and binimetinib (Mektovi) in EGFR- and KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib in Misses Its Mark in Previously-Treated mCRPC
In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Evan Y. Yu, MD, discusses data from the KEYLYNK-010 trial and the future of the combination in prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with olaparib (Lynparza) did not elicit improvements in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) or overall survival (OS) when used in patients with molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).1.
Comments / 0