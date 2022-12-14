Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Is Here To Help You Send It Factory-Style
The 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition burst onto the international scene on December 6, 2022. Like all Factory Edition KTMs, it’s also a limited-edition machine, although exactly how many Team Orange plans to make hasn’t been stated. The company is planning on worldwide distribution of this bike, though—so it’s definitely worth reaching out to your local KTM dealer if you’re interested.
RideApart
Voge Debuts The Valico 525 DSX Adventure Bike In Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been storming through the European market thanks to its premium sub-brand Voge. Encompassing nearly all categories of motorcycling, Vogue first entered the market with beginner-friendly naked and neo-retro machines. It then branched out to small to mid-capacity adventure bikes, before going in full-force in the premium segment, as evidenced by the 900DS unveiled at EICMA.
fordauthority.com
Ford Megazilla 7.3L Crate Engine Officially Revealed
The naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla originally debuted in the 2020 Ford Super Duty, but was soon offered in crate motor form as well, and has since proven to be a popular option among those looking for a turnkey engine with excellent power potential. This past July, Ford Performance added an entire Godzilla powertrain package to its catalog that includes everything one needs to swap the engine into all sorts of other types of vehicles, too. However, we’ve known for some time that a more powerful version of the Godzilla was in the works, particularly after FoMoCo filed to trademark “Megazilla” back in September. Now, the new Ford Megazilla crate engine has been revealed.
Top Speed
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Top Speed
Every Generation of the Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
RideApart
Suzuki Announces Pricing For The New V-Strom 800DE In Italy
Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
RideApart
Race Replica Panigale V4s Celebrate Ducati's MotoGP And WSBK Titles
At the outset of the 2022 racing season, Ducati hadn’t raised the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) since 2011. The Bologna brand’s title drought in MotoGP spanned even more years, dating back to Casey Stoner’s imperious 2007 season. Both streaks abruptly ended by the close of the 2022 season, though, with Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia hoisting the Grand Prix trophy and Álvaro Bautista taking home the WSBK crown.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sea Ray Unveils Sundancer 370
This is a sterndrive model, following the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sea Ray has introduced the Sundancer 370, a sterndrive model that follows...
RideApart
Watch This Dude Take His Triumph Bonneville Moto Camping Across England
I’m sure I’m not the only one longing for the summer months to return. A lot of you folks living in the northern hemisphere could very well be down with the winter blues, dreaming of the day spring rolls around and ushers in the next riding season. Well, allow me to whet your appetite for adventure with this chill and laid-back video from Freddie Dobbs.
RideApart
Ducati Documents Final Three 2022 MotoGP Rounds With New Video
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia accomplished the improbable on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Five months prior, the Italian trailed defending MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo by 91 points in the Rider’s Champions standings after crashing out of the German Grand Prix. Pecco didn’t listen to the naysayers, though. He kept his nose to the grindstone and closed the gap week after week.
RideApart
Triumph Racing To Enter AMA Supermotocross Championship In 2024
On December 13, 2022, Triumph formally announced that it will enter the AMA Supermotocross World Championship, beginning with the 2024 season. The team will operate under the new Triumph Racing banner, and will be led by Bobby Hewitt as team principal as well as Stephan ‘Scuba’ Westfall as team manager.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Comments / 0