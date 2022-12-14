Read full article on original website
Related
Eldora Million: Richest dirt sprint car race in history
$1,002,023 will go to the winner of the feature on July 13, 2023. Eldora Speedway has paid out $1 million to a race winner twice. In 2001, Donny Moran claimed the first million and the race returned last year as Jonathan Davenport drove to victory lane. For 2023, the Eldora...
RideApart
MotoGP Attendance Numbers On The Rebound Throughout 2022 Season
The 2020s have been a wild time for MotoGP. While the global pandemic of course affected everyone, live events particularly took a beating. As different regions opened up and people began to gather in large numbers again, the crowds have returned. Take MotoGP races in 2022, which welcomed a total of 2,427,928 spectators over the course of the season (minus COTA, for which numbers are not available).
RideApart
Pirelli Nation Road Race Program Continues Supporting Riders In 2023
Pirelli knows a thing or two about motorcycle race tires. The 150-year-old Italian brand has 121 years of tire manufacturing under its belt, experience that helped it become the sole supplier for both Formula One and the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). Pirelli proudly stands by its presence on the circuit, with slogans like “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” defining the brand’s identity.
RideApart
Yoshimura Suzuki Team Will Contest FIM Endurance World Championship In 2023
Back in July, 2022, Suzuki Motor Corporation dropped a shock announcement on the motorsport world. It said that at the end of 2022, it would completely pull its efforts from motorcycle racing, in all its forms. Recent championships, while great at the time, seemed to have no bearing on this outcome. The end, Suzuki said, was nigh—but thanks for all the memories.
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike Skinner still mad from lack of teamwork with Dale Earnhardt
Earnhardt pushed Jeff Gordon to the Daytona 500 win, instead of pushing his RCR teammate Mike Skinner. In the 1999 Daytona 500, Jeff Gordon started from the pole position with newcomer Tony Stewart on the outside pole. Dale Earnhardt entered the race as the defending winner, as he claimed the race win for the first time the year prior.
Watch: BJJ Star Gordon Ryan Humbles ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson and Martins Licis in Grappling Session
Gordon Ryan decided to put his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the test against a mountain of a man just 24 hours before his main event spot at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 on Friday. Originally scheduled to face former UFC competitor Vinny Magalhaes in a submission grappling showdown, Ryan...
RideApart
Marc Marquez Considered Retirement Following Recent Injuries
Fortune hasn’t favored Marc Marquez during the last three MotoGP seasons. As if battling through four surgeries on his right arm weren’t enough, the 29-year-old rider also struggled through two bouts with diplopia (double vision). Marquez overcame his first diplopia diagnosis back in 2011. The condition returned following...
RideApart
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Is Ready To Gobble Up The Miles
As we stand on the precipice of a brand-new year, KTM just pulled the covers off the 2023 1290 Super Adventure S. Boasting a full complement of sport touring amenities, including WP semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, a seven-inch TFT display, and more, the creature comforts are many on the newest member of the Super Adventure family.
NASCAR was born 75 years ago when 'Big Bill' France brought 40 bootleggers to a hotel in Daytona
With stock car racing scattered and disorganized, Bill France set out on Dec. 14, 1947 to gather together its biggest players, and NASCAR was born.
Golf.com
Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
golfstr.com
Lee Trevino’s Driving Secret
I recently found a blog titled: “Trevino’s Left Hand Secret”. In 1974 he exposed his secret for accurate tee shots: “Keeping your left hand ahead of the club-face.” He said: “If the other guys ever learn that it is the back of the left hand that controls the club-face, there would be a lot more winners, and I would have a lot more to worry about.” He also recommended this “with an open stance which will give your arms room to extend along the way as your body turns.”
RideApart
Voge Debuts The Valico 525 DSX Adventure Bike In Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been storming through the European market thanks to its premium sub-brand Voge. Encompassing nearly all categories of motorcycling, Vogue first entered the market with beginner-friendly naked and neo-retro machines. It then branched out to small to mid-capacity adventure bikes, before going in full-force in the premium segment, as evidenced by the 900DS unveiled at EICMA.
Jalopnik
America's Cup Team Sails Land Yacht to Break Wind-Powered Land Speed Record
Emirates Team New Zealand has broken the wind-powered land speed record with its land yacht Horonuku. Horonuku reached 138.2 miles per hour (222.4 km/h) in 25.3 mph winds on the dry basin of Lake Gairdner in South Australia. The team famous for winning the America’s Cup, yacht racing’s most prestigious prize and the oldest trophy in international sport, broke the record just under ten months after it announced its attempt to break the previous record of 126 mph.
RideApart
Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan
Yamaha has just released a striking new scooter specific to the Taiwanese market. It’s called the Augur, and it’s quite possibly the most futuristic model to come out of the Japanese manufacturer’s scooter lineup in recent years. It’s packing a lot of futuristic features, all of which are accentuated by its radical styling. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
Comments / 0