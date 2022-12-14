ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Eldora Million: Richest dirt sprint car race in history

$1,002,023 will go to the winner of the feature on July 13, 2023. Eldora Speedway has paid out $1 million to a race winner twice. In 2001, Donny Moran claimed the first million and the race returned last year as Jonathan Davenport drove to victory lane. For 2023, the Eldora...
RideApart

MotoGP Attendance Numbers On The Rebound Throughout 2022 Season

The 2020s have been a wild time for MotoGP. While the global pandemic of course affected everyone, live events particularly took a beating. As different regions opened up and people began to gather in large numbers again, the crowds have returned. Take MotoGP races in 2022, which welcomed a total of 2,427,928 spectators over the course of the season (minus COTA, for which numbers are not available).
RideApart

Pirelli Nation Road Race Program Continues Supporting Riders In 2023

Pirelli knows a thing or two about motorcycle race tires. The 150-year-old Italian brand has 121 years of tire manufacturing under its belt, experience that helped it become the sole supplier for both Formula One and the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). Pirelli proudly stands by its presence on the circuit, with slogans like “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” defining the brand’s identity.
RideApart

Yoshimura Suzuki Team Will Contest FIM Endurance World Championship In 2023

Back in July, 2022, Suzuki Motor Corporation dropped a shock announcement on the motorsport world. It said that at the end of 2022, it would completely pull its efforts from motorcycle racing, in all its forms. Recent championships, while great at the time, seemed to have no bearing on this outcome. The end, Suzuki said, was nigh—but thanks for all the memories.
Racing News

Mike Skinner still mad from lack of teamwork with Dale Earnhardt

Earnhardt pushed Jeff Gordon to the Daytona 500 win, instead of pushing his RCR teammate Mike Skinner. In the 1999 Daytona 500, Jeff Gordon started from the pole position with newcomer Tony Stewart on the outside pole. Dale Earnhardt entered the race as the defending winner, as he claimed the race win for the first time the year prior.
RideApart

Marc Marquez Considered Retirement Following Recent Injuries

Fortune hasn’t favored Marc Marquez during the last three MotoGP seasons. As if battling through four surgeries on his right arm weren’t enough, the 29-year-old rider also struggled through two bouts with diplopia (double vision). Marquez overcame his first diplopia diagnosis back in 2011. The condition returned following...
RideApart

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Is Ready To Gobble Up The Miles

As we stand on the precipice of a brand-new year, KTM just pulled the covers off the 2023 1290 Super Adventure S. Boasting a full complement of sport touring amenities, including WP semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, a seven-inch TFT display, and more, the creature comforts are many on the newest member of the Super Adventure family.
Golf.com

Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
golfstr.com

Lee Trevino’s Driving Secret

I recently found a blog titled: “Trevino’s Left Hand Secret”. In 1974 he exposed his secret for accurate tee shots: “Keeping your left hand ahead of the club-face.” He said: “If the other guys ever learn that it is the back of the left hand that controls the club-face, there would be a lot more winners, and I would have a lot more to worry about.” He also recommended this “with an open stance which will give your arms room to extend along the way as your body turns.”
RideApart

Voge Debuts The Valico 525 DSX Adventure Bike In Europe

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been storming through the European market thanks to its premium sub-brand Voge. Encompassing nearly all categories of motorcycling, Vogue first entered the market with beginner-friendly naked and neo-retro machines. It then branched out to small to mid-capacity adventure bikes, before going in full-force in the premium segment, as evidenced by the 900DS unveiled at EICMA.
Jalopnik

America's Cup Team Sails Land Yacht to Break Wind-Powered Land Speed Record

Emirates Team New Zealand has broken the wind-powered land speed record with its land yacht Horonuku. Horonuku reached 138.2 miles per hour (222.4 km/h) in 25.3 mph winds on the dry basin of Lake Gairdner in South Australia. The team famous for winning the America’s Cup, yacht racing’s most prestigious prize and the oldest trophy in international sport, broke the record just under ten months after it announced its attempt to break the previous record of 126 mph.
RideApart

Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan

Yamaha has just released a striking new scooter specific to the Taiwanese market. It’s called the Augur, and it’s quite possibly the most futuristic model to come out of the Japanese manufacturer’s scooter lineup in recent years. It’s packing a lot of futuristic features, all of which are accentuated by its radical styling. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Comments / 0

Community Policy