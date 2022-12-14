Remember last week when I was telling you about how the first major cold blast of the winter season was coming right before Christmas? Great news! It's probably going to be worse than we thought. As we all know, the weather is very unpredictable, especially in the Quad Cities. We are starting to get a clearer picture of what the end of this week will bring us. All I can say is get ready to hunker down and cancel your travel plans.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO