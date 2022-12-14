Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 ‘Unique Experience’ Gifts Iowans Want For Christmas
When it comes to Christmas, it's hard to shop for some of our friends and family, so we tend to take the easy way out and buy gift cards. Sure, they can appreciate you buying them a full tank of gas, or a few lunches or even a nice steak dinner. Heck, the easiest go to is that Amazon gift card, because they can "get whatever they want."
Help Homeless Quad City Pets and Get Your Pet An Ornament This Saturday
97X, MetroNet, and Premier Metal Art are helping restock the supplies at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, and we could use your help! We invite you to join us on Saturday, December 17th between Noon and 2pm. Thanks to Premier Metal Art, you can pick up a pawprint Christmas ornament....
Chance of Blizzard Increasing in Iowa Heading Into Christmas Weekend
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. Mother Nature appears ready to make us very aware of that fact shortly thereafter. While a major winter storm is still days away, the warning bells are already being sounded. Last week the Dakotas were buried in snow and had blizzard conditions that just refused...
What Are The Chances The Quad Cities Will Have A White Christmas?
Around this time every year, we all are wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas in the Quad Cities. I assume meteorologists hate this time of year the most because it's probably the question they get the most. Then they get blamed when it snows more like it's their fault.
Illinois People HATE These Top 10 Christmas Songs With A Burning Passion
There are certain Christmas songs that bring warm fuzzy feelings, holiday cheer, and great past memories... These are not those songs. We asked people, what is the one Christmas song they absolutely cannot stand. The song that every time it comes on they scream, moan and groan, or turn the music off.
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Don’t Miss The Season of Light Show At John Deere Planetarium
It's the holiday season, and there are many celebrations going on in the Quad Cities area. A big one is “Season of Light,” which goes until December 16th. The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College is excited to present its annual holiday program. About The Event. The Season...
When The Quad Cities Gets Free Happy Joe’s Ice Cream This Week
I don't care what anyone says, ice cream is as delicious when it's cold outside compared to when it's hot outside. Some people think I'm weird that Iike ice cream 365 days a year. Well, I say they are they weirdos. You didn't come here to listen to me rant...
Iowa Mom’s “Home For The Holidays” Family Email Goes Viral For The Right Reasons
A family-wide email from an Iowa mom is going viral because of it's attention to detail. Some families are super organized when it comes to holiday prep, others not so much. There's a lot to consider if you're hosting the family and one Iowa mom seems to have it down to an art.
Illinois Man Learns Hard Way You Can’t Destroy Private Property
If you decided it is a good idea to wreck someone else's property then you should be prepared to pay the price. Understanding Why People Lose Their Head In Public. You read stories about it all the time. It is just another type of dumb criminal doing stupid crimes. Somebody loses their mind in public and starts wrecking stuff. On Black Friday, a woman did it at a Dollar Tree store in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out for yourself, HERE.
Strong Winds, Extreme Cold & Snow To Impact The Quad Cities
Remember last week when I was telling you about how the first major cold blast of the winter season was coming right before Christmas? Great news! It's probably going to be worse than we thought. As we all know, the weather is very unpredictable, especially in the Quad Cities. We are starting to get a clearer picture of what the end of this week will bring us. All I can say is get ready to hunker down and cancel your travel plans.
First Big Cold Blast Comes To The Quad Cities In Time For Christmas
This is the one article that I dread writing every single winter season. It's the first article talking about how cold it's going to get and to make matters even worse, there are a few chances for some snow before Christmas. If you're excited about a white Christmas, this is fairly good news for you but the extreme cold is bad news for us all.
Is It Illegal in Iowa to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
What is the point of buying a truck? For the purpose of hauling things, right? But here is the tricky question, what if you want to haul precious cargo in the back of your truck? What if you want to put your best friend in the bed of the truck and drive? In some states it is illegal, but does that include Iowa? Let's find out.
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]
It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
Hanukkah Celebration & Six-Foot Menorah Lighting Happening In Bettendorf
In Bettendorf this weekend, there's several activities to celebrate Hanukkah, since Sunday night is the official beginning of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The event is hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities. According to a release sent to WHBF, there will be the Parade of Light on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 that will end at the site of the grand public menorah lighting at 5:30.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Iowa, This Is When The Airports And Roads Will Likely Be The Busiest For Holiday Travel
We're planning the logistics of holiday travel now and the AAA has released the times that roads are expected to be the busiest this season. If you're a person who isn't normally late to stuff, like me, and has ever taken a road trip, you've had the thought of leaving early to avoid a slew of traffic jams. If you've ever flown, you may have gotten to the airport hours early because who knows what the security line could look like. (Bonus early points if this applies to the Moline airport, not Chicago O'Hare)
Iowa Singer Hailey Whitters Gets Huge Honor from Rolling Stone
Just yesterday (December 18th, 2022), Rolling Stone released their annual list of the best country albums of the year. There are 25 different albums on the list, but it was number one that caught our eye!. According to the writers at Rolling Stone, Eastern Iowa-native Hailey Whitters has been given...
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0