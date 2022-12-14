Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mason City, December 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mason City. The Osage High School basketball team will have a game with Newman Catholic High School on December 15, 2022, 17:45:00. The Northwood-Kensett High School basketball team will have a game with Newman Catholic High School on December 16, 2022, 14:00:00.
kiow.com
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 15
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills. Denton Kingland helped Lake Mills to three wins last week. In a 66-61 win over Bishop Garrigan, Kingland scored a game-high 22 points and was 7/7 from the free-throw line with four rebounds and three assists.
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
KEYC
Paul Allan retires after 37 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Athletics Senior Deputy Athletic Director Paul Allan retires after 37 years. A reception was held for Allan Monday in the Johnson Alumni room inside of the Taylor Center.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
KIMT
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
kiow.com
Beverly Boomgarden
Beverly Boomgarden, 80, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Funeral service for Beverly Boomgarden will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Visitation...
KIMT
Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
kiow.com
Theresa A. Thorland
Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at...
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
kiow.com
Lester Ver Helst
Lester Ver Helst, 84, most recently of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a north Iowa area native, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
kymnradio.net
Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase
Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
myaustinminnesota.com
Hormel Foods to undertake two-week project to reinforce Ramsey Dam
Hormel Foods Corp. will be strengthening the foundations of Austin’s historic Ramsey Dam during the next two weeks to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River. Tom Raymond, Director of Sustainability for Hormel Foods stated that work on the dam is starting this week and, depending...
KAAL-TV
No foul play suspected in Worth County death investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Officials said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Melissa Jo Olson. Olson, of Northwood, IA was...
kiow.com
Doris J. Jorgensen
Doris J. Jorgensen, 90, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
KEYC
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
kiow.com
Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting
The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
Comments / 0