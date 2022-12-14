9 must-have multifunctional furniture pieces for small spaces

Apartment living can make it challenging to find furniture that fits in your space and items that you actually like. If you live in a studio — or even a one-bedroom — a shortage of square footage makes it hard to fully furnish a space at all. You might have to repurpose your kitchen table as a desk, use your dresser as a TV stand, or find other unique storage ideas.

Regardless of your floor plan, there’s one surefire way to make the most of the space you do have — multipurpose furniture. You might think of multifunctional furniture as a thing of the past (as in something you left behind once you graduated college), but it offers renters a practical way to furnish and decorate an apartment without things feeling too cluttered. It’s also more budget-friendly to pick a few solid pieces of furniture you really love rather than packing in as many items as you can.

Multifunctional furniture we're into

To help you furnish your space as efficiently and stylishly as possible, we’ve rounded up these nine finds. All of them are ideal for a small apartment, and they’ll help you make the most of the room you do have.

Half Moon Storage Bench

Ask any renter and they’ll most likely tell you that storage space is one of the biggest challenges that comes with apartment life. This half-moon ottoman would make the perfect addition to the end of a bed or in your living room , and it opens up to store extra blankets, sheets, or pillows.

Fio Textured Storage Stool

If space is really tight and seating is limited, small stools are the perfect solution. They can be tucked away in a corner or placed next to a couch or dresser when they’re not in use, but taken out when you have guests to entertain. The fleece-like fabric on this white stool is so fun, and the top comes off to offer extra storage.

Upholstered Linen Sofa Bed

It’s nice to have the ability to host overnight guests. If you only have one bedroom (or if you live in a studio), invest in a comfy sofa bed so you have that option. This one converts from a three-seater couch to a twin-sized bed.

Iris White Coffee Table

Coffee tables can be clunky and don't offer much utility other than a tabletop. Make the most of this living room staple by opting for something with a shelf or drawer. This rectangular wood pick has a slatted shelf at the bottom so you can set coffee table books or a storage basket underneath.

Woven Drawer End Table

Make use of the corner or empty area next to your couch with an end table. This modern boho piece has drawer space for stashing things like TV remotes, coasters, or matches and under-table space for a storage box or basket. It's also the perfect place to set your morning coffee mug or evening cocktail glass while you unwind.

Alana Three-Tier Side Table

While this metal table would make another great complement near your couch, it’s also a uniquely useful nightstand option. The three tiers add visual interest and make it a superb place for stacking a lamp, books, and blankets all in one spot.

Counter Height Dining Table

If a full dining room and home office are more like thoughts in your dreams rather than a reality, we get it. Double up your kitchen table as a desk to get the most use from your table space. A small round table, like this counter height one, can easily accommodate two dining chairs.

Mirror Multi-Hook Shelf

While you might have a photo gallery or a funky piece of art hung in your hallway, it’s smart to add some functional pieces to that space as well. Use this mirror, shelf, and hanging rack hybrid as a place to house your keys, purse, or sunglasses so you can easily grab them (and take a selfie) before you head out the door.

Arched Rattan Sideboard Piar

There’s no shortage of stylish media consoles these days, but many of them are narrow or don’t provide storage space. Plus, if you’re renting, mounting a TV on the wall isn’t always an option. Set your TV on this pair of sideboard consoles instead, which are made with natural wood and pretty rattan detailing.