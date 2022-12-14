ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfla.com

My Fairy Godfathers expanding in 2023 to help more women in Tampa Bay

My Fairy Godfathers Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps young girls and women by giving them the”Gift of Beauty” through extraordinary experiences since 2010. The My Fairy Godfathers, aka, Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton are committed to making the world a better place by providing opportunity, education,...
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

PALM HARBOR, FL
L. Cane

Chain Restaurants that are Open for Christmas in Florida and Don't Require Reservations

Sometimes, it seems that you've no sooner finished shopping for, preparing, and cleaning up after a huge meal on Thanksgiving when you are expected to do it all over again for Christmas Day. For some, that doesn't sound like a desirable proposition. Many people would rather just focus on enjoying the holiday and allowing someone else to prepare and then clean up after the holiday meal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night

In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Body found in Tampa Bay under bridge to Davis Islands; TPD investigating

TAMPA, Fla. - Human remains were found in near the bridges going to Davis Islands and Tampa police are trying to determine how the person died. Tampa PD said the deceased adult male was found floating under the Colombia Drive Bridge to Davis Islands after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A...
TAMPA, FL

