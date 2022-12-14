Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Challenges And Opportunities: The Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism
Earlier this month, Athens, Greece hosted the Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, held in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Center for Jewish Impact (CJI), and Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). I was privileged to participate as a featured guest speaker, along with mayors, deputy mayors, and municipal officials from cities around the world, including representatives of New York City, Vienna, Paris, Dortmund, Malmo, Albuquerque, Richmond, Ft. Lauderdale, Dresden, Jackson, Mississippi, Graz, Thessaloniki, Bialystok, Beverly Hills, CA, Aventura, FL, Jackson, MS, and others.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’
A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
The Jewish Press
A Thousand Moroccan & French Jewish 12th Graders Celebrate in Jerusalem, Urged to Make Aliyah
Following the Abraham Accords and the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and Morocco, it now can be disclosed that twelfth graders from a Jewish school in Casablanca participated in a week-long visit to Israel during which the students looked at offers to continue their studies in Israeli institutions of higher education after high school.
Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel said it deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France early Sunday, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government. The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where...
Affordable childcare is one way to boost Britain’s birth rate
As a solo mother of a toddler, I have absolutely no regrets (“It’s not just ignorance that stops us having babies. It’s also poor relationships”, Comment). In fact, I’d love to give him a sibling. But with no family close enough to provide “free” childcare and no government help, a monthly childcare bill that is triple my mortgage means that adding another child to our family will have to wait until my son reaches school age.
The Jewish Press
Discovery on Par with Kumaran Scrolls: King Hezekiah’s Inscriptions
Archaeologist Prof. Gershon Galil on Wednesday night revealed on Channel 14 what they believe to be one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time in Israel, which they say presents a breakthrough in the study of the history of Israel in the biblical period. As Prof. Galil put...
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Gabby Giffords speaks to Catalina Foothills High School marching band
Giffords spoke to students about how music helped her recover after she was shot in 2011. Giffords and the Catalina Foothills High School marching band will be in the Rose Parade.
The Jewish Press
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
The Jewish Press
Arab Students Pelt Jewish Counterparts with Stones at Co-Existence Meeting
Three Arab students last week threw stones at Jewish students from the Rose middle school in Acco who came to the Hilmi Shaf’ai Ort Educational Campus in the city as part of a joint English language project, Ynet reported Wednesday. The educational meeting became violent when an Arab student...
The Jewish Press
Thomas Friedman Announces a New, Stronger Israel
Thomas Friedman published one of his boilerplate op-eds in the NY Times yesterday about Israel, you know, the ones that these days an AI can generate just as well (try it, it works). But there was one killer sentence in his article, entitled, “What in the World is Happening in Israel?” that stood apart from the rest.
The Jewish Press
Favoritism, Freedom Of Choice And Self-Effacement
“Vayeshev Yaakov b’eretz megurei aviv” (Bereishis 37:1). The word megurei is in the plural, because Yitzchak, like Avraham before him, was constantly moving between Be’er Sheva and Hebron, never settling down in one place. Avraham and Yitzchak always thought of themselves as geirim – strangers – wherever they resided, because they understood that the land of Canaan, later to be called Eretz Yisrael, did not yet belong to them.
The Jewish Press
Holocaust Survivors And Reddit Users Take On Kanye West
A Reddit fan page formerly devoted to discussions about rapper Kanye West (Ye) has dramatically shifted course after his latest statements praising Hitler and Nazis and denying that the Holocaust happened. On December 1, Ye appeared on far-right commentator Alex Jones’s show, InfoWars, where he hid behind a thick black...
The Jewish Press
Lights, Latkes, and LEGOs
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the world’s biggest LEGO Chanukiyah in Tel Aviv, about Hanukkah films and music, and, of course, about Festival of Lights yummies. Then, hear MK Itamar Ben-Gvir address English-speaking foreign press. Finally, Rav Mike Feuer is back with Joseph’s dreams and marital advice.
The Jewish Press
How To Change The World
In his Hilchot Teshuvah (Laws of Repentance), Moses Maimonides makes one of the most empowering statements in religious literature. Having explained that we, and the world, are judged by the majority of our deeds, he continues:. Therefore, we should see ourselves throughout the year as if our deeds and those...
People Are Sharing "Appalling" Things That They Think Will Age Poorly 100 Years From Now
This has changed the way I view certain things that are so, so common in our everyday lives.
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeishev: Circumventing the Evil Force
The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.
The Jewish Press
Jordanian Policeman Killed in Protest Riots as Truckers’ Strike Enters 12th Day
Jordan’s police on Friday reported that an officer and a non-commissioned officer were shot while “calming down saboteurs who had staged riots in the Al Hussainiya area of Ma’an, a city in southern Jordan, 218 kilometers southwest of the capital Amman, according to the official news agency Petra. But according to Reuters, the officer was dead and four others were injured.
