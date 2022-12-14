Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
spectrumnews1.com
DNA helps identify an Ohio woman found in Kentucky in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have solved a cold case dating back to 1988. Until now, nothing helped them identify the victim. In a news release, KSP said it has identified Linda Bennett of Columbus, Ohio as the victim. Her body was found along the road in Owen County.
spectrumnews1.com
Humane Society builds new shelter to honor board member
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Franklin County Humane Society is continuing building efforts on a new shelter in honor of one of its former board members. The Franklin County Humane Society began construction of its new shelter in February 2022. A former secretary and leader at Frankfort’s Humane Society, Becky...
spectrumnews1.com
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
spectrumnews1.com
Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week
WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
spectrumnews1.com
Bright lights and high tech
LOS ANGELES — Mike Ziemkowski has a long history with Christmas decorations that began many years ago in Indiana. He first saw magical Christmas displays in department store windows when he would go into Chicago. The decorations inspired him to create his own Christmas ornaments and figures. Since then,...
spectrumnews1.com
Messy, potentially dangerous winter storm could impact holiday travel throughout Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, your dream just might become a reality. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, a potentially messy winter storm could hit Ohio this weekend, possibly putting a halt on holiday travel. Spectrum News 1 meteorologists said many will deal with...
spectrumnews1.com
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
spectrumnews1.com
Chef hopes to build 100 blessing boxes in her community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shopping for food items for blessing boxes is retail therapy for Maria Bell’s heart. “I usually just fill up my arms and keep going,” said Bell. Bell moved to Radcliff from Greece 25 years ago with her husband, who served in the Air Force.
spectrumnews1.com
32 dogs rescued from commercial breeding facilities looking for fur-ever homes this Christmas
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Humane Society rescued dozens of dogs and puppies who will find fur-ever homes in the Badger State. The dogs were rescued from southern commercial breeding facilities and surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue. National Mill Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”
Comments / 2