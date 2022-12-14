WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Humane Society rescued dozens of dogs and puppies who will find fur-ever homes in the Badger State. The dogs were rescued from southern commercial breeding facilities and surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue. National Mill Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO