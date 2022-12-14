Read full article on original website
Related
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't
Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
MotorTrend Magazine
Pure Vision Transforms a 1972 Plymouth Scamp With Cool Mopar Mods
"Nobody cares about a 1972 Scamp." Bob Florine and Steve Strope both said that to me, despite the fact that we were talking about the incredible hot rod that is disproving their assertion everywhere it shows up. Every hot rod, from the mildest to the wildest, begins its life as...
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
yankodesign.com
‘Portable wind-farm’ with a folding design lets you harness renewable wind energy anywhere you go
The beauty of wind is that it isn’t really tied to the time of day the way the sun is. You could easily generate wind energy at night as you could in the daytime. The only barrier so far has been the fact that setting up your own wind farm is ridiculously expensive and space-intensive. In comes Jackery’s AIR-W, a portable, lightweight wind energy generator with a folding design that allows it to be as compact and easy to carry as a set of solar panels. Crafted with a thermoplastic carbon-fiber composite body, the AIR-W is hyper-portable and stands at approximately 5 feet all. It sports two wind turbines stacked vertically, with folding blades that open out in the shape of a fan when needed, and a tripod-style base with built-in nails that let you firmly fix the AIR-W on any type of land or terrain. Set it up and you now have your own personal wind farm capable of generating up to 200W of output power, enough to juice your laptop, phone, wireless speaker, tablet, and drone together!
boatingmag.com
2023 Regulator 31
Few builders are as well-known as Regulator for boats that deliver a great ride in rough seas as well as boasting top-of-the-line fit-and-finish and construction. Here, meet the Regulator 31, the fastest boat in the Regulator fleet. Twin 425 hp Yamaha 425 XTO Offshore outboards deliver a top speed of...
boatingmag.com
Boating Spotlight: Cruisers Yachts 50 GLS
Cruisers Yachts 50 GLS is their newest sport luxury bowrider that offers a number of innovations and a ton of power. Boating recently got onboard Cruisers Yachts 50 GLS at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and to no surprise, it did not disappoint. This sport luxury bowrider is the largest in the GLS series, powered by triple 600 Mercury Verados, runs on a deep v bottom and offers loads of innovations.
globalspec.com
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
insideevs.com
Check Out Winter And Cold Weather EV Range Loss Data From 7,000 Cars
There's no doubt electric cars lose range in cold temps. According to Recurrent, some can lose up to 35 percent of their estimated range in freezing weather. However, there are many factors involved, and every vehicle is different. No matter which EV you chose, it's going to have fewer miles...
Agriculture Online
How to properly ballast tractor tires in 6 steps
While it’s an often overlooked step, ensuring that tractors have the precise ballast is important to achieve optimum traction and reduce soil compaction. “Managing the ballast and tire inflation pressures can maximize traction, minimize compaction, increase the life of the tractor drivetrain, and increase productivity,” says Dave Paulk, manager field technical services at BKT USA, Inc.
boatingmag.com
2023 Manitou Explore 26 Navigator
The Explore 26 Navigator offers bold new styling and a pair of potent 300 hp Mercury Verados. Go ahead. Slam that throttle down. The Explore responds by jumping onto plane in a scant 3.5 seconds, the same amount of time it takes to cross the 30 mph threshold. Keep those throttles pinned and run out to a 60.7 mph top speed.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Expedition Wins KBB Best Buy Award
The 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award winners have been revealed, and several FoMoCo vehicles are featured on the list. Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Ford Expedition was among the current crop of vehicles the publication determined represent the best value for the dollar in today’s new car market. Once again, it prevailed in the full-size SUV segment, and it marks the sixth consecutive year that it took top honors in that category.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Add Overdrive To Your TH400 With Help From Gear Vendors
High-performance enthusiasts are more than willing to find a reason to drive their vehicle anywhere at any given time. Older-style transmissions that don’t have overdrive can make it difficult to drive these cars on the freeway. Gear Vendors has developed a solution for that issue thanks to its overdrive unit for the TH400 transmission.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
Autoweek.com
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
Comments / 0