The beauty of wind is that it isn’t really tied to the time of day the way the sun is. You could easily generate wind energy at night as you could in the daytime. The only barrier so far has been the fact that setting up your own wind farm is ridiculously expensive and space-intensive. In comes Jackery’s AIR-W, a portable, lightweight wind energy generator with a folding design that allows it to be as compact and easy to carry as a set of solar panels. Crafted with a thermoplastic carbon-fiber composite body, the AIR-W is hyper-portable and stands at approximately 5 feet all. It sports two wind turbines stacked vertically, with folding blades that open out in the shape of a fan when needed, and a tripod-style base with built-in nails that let you firmly fix the AIR-W on any type of land or terrain. Set it up and you now have your own personal wind farm capable of generating up to 200W of output power, enough to juice your laptop, phone, wireless speaker, tablet, and drone together!

4 DAYS AGO