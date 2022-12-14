Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
US Senate Confirms Ambassadorial Pick Despite Antisemitic Comments
(JNS) Months after her nomination was held up due to prior antisemitic comments, the U.S. Senate confirmed Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to the post of ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday. The nomination has been blocked in June by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a tie, party-line vote. It came after...
The Jewish Press
Understanding Israel-hatred: Follow the $$
Pundits on the left point to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the reason why Israel continues to be condemned in the media, international forums and sometimes almost everywhere. Pundits on the right point to the eternal nature of antisemitism and say, well, what can you expect?. But there is another...
The Jewish Press
WATCH: Trumps Warns at Jewish Event that Congress is ‘Almost Anti-Israel’ But Leaves Out Dinner with Kanye West
Former President Donald Trump warned participants Friday a conference of the Orthodox Jewish ‘Torah Umesorah’ that today’s Congress is “almost anti-Israel” but left out any mention of his dinner last month with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and his Holocaust-denying pal, Nick Fuentes. Speaking to the...
The Jewish Press
Thomas Friedman Announces a New, Stronger Israel
Thomas Friedman published one of his boilerplate op-eds in the NY Times yesterday about Israel, you know, the ones that these days an AI can generate just as well (try it, it works). But there was one killer sentence in his article, entitled, “What in the World is Happening in Israel?” that stood apart from the rest.
The Jewish Press
Challenges And Opportunities: The Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism
Earlier this month, Athens, Greece hosted the Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, held in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Center for Jewish Impact (CJI), and Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). I was privileged to participate as a featured guest speaker, along with mayors, deputy mayors, and municipal officials from cities around the world, including representatives of New York City, Vienna, Paris, Dortmund, Malmo, Albuquerque, Richmond, Ft. Lauderdale, Dresden, Jackson, Mississippi, Graz, Thessaloniki, Bialystok, Beverly Hills, CA, Aventura, FL, Jackson, MS, and others.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
The Jewish Press
Russian Embassy in DC: Things will Get ‘Unpredictable’ if US Sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
The Russian embassy in Washington DC warned on Wednesday if the United States sends its Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, it would be considered yet another provocative step that may lead to “unpredictable consequences.”. On March 9, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US European Command announced...
The Jewish Press
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
The Jewish Press
Reports of an Attack Near the Syria-Iraq Border
Official Arab sources report on an airstrike, within the last couple of hours on Friday, in the al-Bukamal (Abu Kamal) area on the Syrian-Iraqi border. According to the report, a military truck belonging to Shiite Iraqi militias was attacked. Some of the reports attribute the attack to the US-led coalition.
The Jewish Press
Holocaust Survivors And Reddit Users Take On Kanye West
A Reddit fan page formerly devoted to discussions about rapper Kanye West (Ye) has dramatically shifted course after his latest statements praising Hitler and Nazis and denying that the Holocaust happened. On December 1, Ye appeared on far-right commentator Alex Jones’s show, InfoWars, where he hid behind a thick black...
The Jewish Press
King Abdullah of Jordan Promises to Act Against Violent Rioters
The King of Jordan addressed the ongoing riots in the country for the first time on Saturday: “Violence against Jordanian security forces is unacceptable. We will act decisively against those who wish to harm the state and cause damage to public property. We will not tolerate violence against security personnel whose job is to keep the public safe.”
The Jewish Press
Arab Students Pelt Jewish Counterparts with Stones at Co-Existence Meeting
Three Arab students last week threw stones at Jewish students from the Rose middle school in Acco who came to the Hilmi Shaf’ai Ort Educational Campus in the city as part of a joint English language project, Ynet reported Wednesday. The educational meeting became violent when an Arab student...
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeishev: Circumventing the Evil Force
The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.
The Jewish Press
The Apartheid Libel to Destroy Israel
Many of Israel’s adversaries, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), have long attempted to stamp Israel with the false label of “apartheid”. Recently, however, with the UNHRC’s persistent allegations that Israel is an apartheid state, that label is being pushed even further in an apparent effort to make it stick. The complicity of recent reports from NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch appear to be trying to ensure that their libel will be complete.
The Jewish Press
Israelis Being Evacuated from Peru Amid Unrest
Two Israeli companies have launched a rescue mission to evacuate dozens of Israelis who are stuck in Peru, where political unrest has escalated to the point that the country’s international airport has ceased functioning. The Israelis are not the only ones who are stranded: some 5,000 tourists are stranded...
The Jewish Press
Favoritism, Freedom Of Choice And Self-Effacement
“Vayeshev Yaakov b’eretz megurei aviv” (Bereishis 37:1). The word megurei is in the plural, because Yitzchak, like Avraham before him, was constantly moving between Be’er Sheva and Hebron, never settling down in one place. Avraham and Yitzchak always thought of themselves as geirim – strangers – wherever they resided, because they understood that the land of Canaan, later to be called Eretz Yisrael, did not yet belong to them.
