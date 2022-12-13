ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchanews.com

DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa

National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Light Snow and Blowing Snow Expected

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about winter weather conditions expected Thursday. Snow and Blowing Snow are expected to be more prevalent over northern Iowa. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake

Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
LARCHWOOD, IA
WHO 13

What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City road closed to repair water main break

(ABC 6 News) – A water main break in Mason City has forced the closure of a city road. The city said effective immediately, the north lane of westbound traffic on Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. is closed until Monday, Dec. 19 to repair the break. Motorists are encouraged...
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

One Dead In Chickasaw County Loading Accident

This week, we started to see more ice on the roads as temperatures. Drivers all across Iowa are being reminded to drive carefully in these conditions. But this isn’t the only thing that can go wrong, which is, unfortunately, the case with an accident Monday afternoon. On Monday, officers...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High

(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Sunday night fire in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
NORTHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy