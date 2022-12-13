Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
977thebolt.com
NWS to place northern counties under Winter Weather Advisory tomorrow morning
Des Moines, IA – The National Weather Service in Des Moines will place the northern counties within our listening area under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9:00 a.m. CST tomorrow to 9:00 p.m. CST. The counties included in the advisory are Kossuth, Winnebago, Palo Alto and Emmet.
kwbg.com
Light Snow and Blowing Snow Expected
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about winter weather conditions expected Thursday. Snow and Blowing Snow are expected to be more prevalent over northern Iowa. (contributed information, NWS)
West Okoboji under boil advisory
A boil advisory has been issued for residents living in parts of Okoboji.
977thebolt.com
HCSO says majority of Humboldt County Secondary Roads are 100% Snow Covered
Humboldt Co., IA – The Humboldt Law Enforcement Center released an update on their Facebook page this morning regarding the roads in the county. The HCSO reports that the majority of secondary roads in the county are 100% snow covered. They ask that drivers slow down to give themselves extra time on the roads this morning.
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
One Year Anniversary of December 15 Derecho: A Look Back
(Atlantic) One year ago today, the December Derecho struck the state of Iowa and adjacent states, causing one billion dollars in damage. It was the first ever derecho recorded in the United States during December. Sixty-three tornadoes were recorded in Iowa, shattering the single-day record of 21 set in June 1984.
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
KAAL-TV
Mason City road closed to repair water main break
(ABC 6 News) – A water main break in Mason City has forced the closure of a city road. The city said effective immediately, the north lane of westbound traffic on Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. is closed until Monday, Dec. 19 to repair the break. Motorists are encouraged...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
One Dead In Chickasaw County Loading Accident
This week, we started to see more ice on the roads as temperatures. Drivers all across Iowa are being reminded to drive carefully in these conditions. But this isn’t the only thing that can go wrong, which is, unfortunately, the case with an accident Monday afternoon. On Monday, officers...
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
KAAL-TV
No foul play suspected in Worth County death investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Officials said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Melissa Jo Olson. Olson, of Northwood, IA was...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
