Corydon Times-Republican
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases. Just nine cases met the threshold to assign a...
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
State finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly — although not by as much as previously feared — during the current state budget year, according to a state panel. And revenue will increase only marginally — by just 0.1% — in the next state budget...
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases but at slower pace
The number of new coronavirus infections tracked by the state increased this past week, but it was a smaller increase than last week’s relatively large jump, according to Iowa Department of Health and Human Services data. The state on Wednesday reported 3,704 new documented infections among those who had...
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
