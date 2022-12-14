Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Expectations For Notre Dame In The Gator Bowl Matchup vs South Carolina
We are less than two weeks away from the Gator Bowl matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4). It's a big opportunity for Notre Dame to go into the offseason with some much-needed momentum, but many of the early predictions favor the Gamecocks.
Massive Recruiting Weekend For South Carolina
South Carolina has a significant portion of its future resting on the success of this weekend.
ECU goes wire-to-wire in win over South Carolina
RJ Felton scored 21 points as East Carolina led wire-to-wire in a 64-56 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at
It just means Moore
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – Goose Creek High School QB Drew Moore left his name all over the school record book as the career passing leader of the Gators. He signed his signature this morning to go play collegiately for the Mercer Bears in the Southern Conference. A leader on and off the field, Moore […]
Judge Collier Ready To Prove He Can "Compete With The Top Competition"
Safety Judge Collier is ready to get to South Carolina, but first, he has some business in the Army All-American Bowl.
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report
Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
abcnews4.com
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
Spirit to Offer Nonstop Flights to Three Cities from Charleston International Airport
Spirit to Offer Three Nonstop Flights from Charleston International Airport. Good news for Charleston, South Carolina. Spirit Airlines is adding the Charleston International Airport (CHS) to its route map with daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL). The new routes will start running in April 2023.
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Mueller joins LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute
COLUMBIA, SC – Mandy Mueller, a partner at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, has been accepted as a member of the LGBTQ+ Bar Association Family Law Institute. She is among only four South Carolina lawyers in the group. The institute is a joint venture of the LGBTQ+ Bar, which sponsors...
