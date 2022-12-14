Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022
12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim told detectives that […]
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
live5news.com
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
Man attempting U-turn fatally shoots himself in groin
A 35-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin while attempting to make a U-turn in North Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, according to reports.
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
Man claimed to have bomb during West Ashley bank robbery, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a bomb during a West Ashley bank robbery. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to United Bank on Orleans Road on Dec. 9 around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a robbery. The teller told police that a man — […]
BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
Man accused of purchasing gift cards at downtown Target using stolen credit card
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items from Target off King Street. An investigator with the Charleston Police Department met with a victim who said she had received information from her bank that her husband’s credit card was used […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
live5news.com
Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a woman was shot in the area of 955 Silkhope Ln. at approximately 9 p.m. First responders treated the woman and requested a medical helicopter....
Report: Charleston businessman indicted in $700K wire fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston businessman was arrested after a federal investigation into a scheme totaling over $700,000. According to an indictment, Jonathan Ramaci, 66, who owns Elements of Genius in Charleston, was developing a wearable smart health device called Wellnest. Ramaci is also the owner of another company named Mobile Life Labs. From […]
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
abcnews4.com
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
