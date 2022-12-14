ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022

12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.   According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday.   The victim told detectives that […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a woman was shot in the area of 955 Silkhope Ln. at approximately 9 p.m. First responders treated the woman and requested a medical helicopter....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Charleston businessman indicted in $700K wire fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston businessman was arrested after a federal investigation into a scheme totaling over $700,000. According to an indictment, Jonathan Ramaci, 66, who owns Elements of Genius in Charleston, was developing a wearable smart health device called Wellnest. Ramaci is also the owner of another company named Mobile Life Labs. From […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, SC

