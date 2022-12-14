ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

It just means Moore

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – Goose Creek High School QB Drew Moore left his name all over the school record book as the career passing leader of the Gators. He signed his signature this morning to go play collegiately for the Mercer Bears in the Southern Conference. A leader on and off the field, Moore […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

BCSD lists job opening for Hanahan head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Country School District listed a job opening on Thursday for a teacher/head football coach at Hanahan High School which seemingly would make the end of Art Craig’s tenure leading the Hawks. The district announced back in September that Steve Blanchard was taking over as...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

How you can help S.C.’s birds

Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation

REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant’s Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lee & Associates Charleston Secures 3 Office Tenants At WestEdge

Today, Lee & Associates Charleston announced the signing of three new office leases at. 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA, LLC will be taking 4,206 SF, Punchlist USA, Inc. is moving into 4,494 SF within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 SF on the 5th floor.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

International African American Museum to delay opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC

