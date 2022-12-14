Read full article on original website
It just means Moore
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – Goose Creek High School QB Drew Moore left his name all over the school record book as the career passing leader of the Gators. He signed his signature this morning to go play collegiately for the Mercer Bears in the Southern Conference. A leader on and off the field, Moore […]
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
live5news.com
BCSD lists job opening for Hanahan head football coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Country School District listed a job opening on Thursday for a teacher/head football coach at Hanahan High School which seemingly would make the end of Art Craig's tenure leading the Hawks. The district announced back in September that Steve Blanchard was taking over as...
Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
mahoningmatters.com
Crossword spells out unbelievable lottery win for SC mom. ‘I’ve never won anything big’
A mom in South Carolina was skeptical when her crossword ticket spelled out a big lottery win. "I'd never won anything big before," The Lowcountry woman told lottery officials in a Dec. 15 news release. The mom racked up 11 words for a win on a lucky $3...
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. "The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look," Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don't blame us – it's a matter of […]
live5news.com
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. "I wasn't sure if I actually won," the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to...
live5news.com
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being "a park built for everyone.". The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation
REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant's Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
live5news.com
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky. SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.
abcnews4.com
'The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill' opens 2nd location in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual eatery, has opened its second location in Mount Pleasant. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is hosting an Opa-Palooza celebration Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chances to win free food, and prizes, including...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
crbjbizwire.com
Lee & Associates Charleston Secures 3 Office Tenants At WestEdge
Today, Lee & Associates Charleston announced the signing of three new office leases at. 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA, LLC will be taking 4,206 SF, Punchlist USA, Inc. is moving into 4,494 SF within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 SF on the 5th floor.
Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park to hold grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek's Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon. City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County's first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage. A splash pad is expected […]
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
International African American Museum to delay opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building's humidity and temperature controls. "Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o' Wars on Sullivan's Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o' War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
