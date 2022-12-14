ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel
 2 days ago
David Cross.
Famous for his role in the ahead-of-its-time sketch comedy series Mr. Show and for his role as Tobias Fünke in the smart sit-com Arrested Development , comedian David Cross brings his latest standup tour, dubbed Worst Daddy In the World, to the Agora on April 21, 2023.


Tickets to the David Cross performance at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

