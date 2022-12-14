ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

WCVB

3 frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to community service

DURHAM, N.H. — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the state...
DURHAM, NH
WCVB

Top Massachusetts Lottery ticket-cashing duo convicted for running scheme

BOSTON — A father and son from Watertown were convicted earlier this month in federal court for running a lottery ticket cashing scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and is son, Yousef Jaafar, 29, cashed more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets between 2011 and 2020 and claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts Lottery winnings.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mall security guard in Boston steps in to help Santa fill his sleigh

BOSTON — Johnny Bowden, a security guard at the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, brings the spirit of Christmas to families in need. He collects donations to buy toys for kids in the neighborhood before he transforms into Santa’s helper. He’s been doing it for more than a decade.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Hateful, threatening graffiti' targeting Black principal found in Quincy High School bathroom

QUINCY, Mass. — School officials are investigating after "hateful and threatening graffiti" targeting the school's principal was found scrawled in a bathroom in Quincy. "Hateful and threatening graffiti that included racial slurs was once again found in a Quincy High School restroom (Thursday)," Principal Keith Ford wrote in a letter to the school community. "This graffiti was threatening to me personally, as well as other members of the school community."
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies

BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant

BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
BOSTON, MA

