The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
WCVB
3 frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to community service
DURHAM, N.H. — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the state...
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey outlines her developing plans for education, MBTA, housing, climate
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Maura Healey revealed details about her approaches to several significant challenges facing the state and her upcoming administration on Friday. It was her first sit-down interview since herhistoric election win. The interview recorded at NewsCenter 5's studio will be broadcast in its entirety on...
WCVB
Man accused of bludgeoning, stabbing Marshfield, Massachusetts, couple faces murder charges
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man accused of murdering a Marshfield couple in their home has been ordered held without bail. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, who were found dead in their Gotham Hill Drive home on Nov. 29.
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
WCVB
Man dangling from Boston high-rise window charged with murder; Victim identified
A man who attempted to dive out a 12th-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is now facing upgraded charges. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Friday and ordered held without bail. Earlier this week, he...
WCVB
Final defendant sentenced in New England Compounding Center tainted steroid case
BOSTON — In a final chapter to what's been called the largest public health crisis ever caused by a contaminated pharmaceutical drug, the final defendant from the Massachusetts company was sentenced to prison Tuesday, just over 10 years since the outbreak began. Thirteen people in all have been convicted...
WCVB
Top Massachusetts Lottery ticket-cashing duo convicted for running scheme
BOSTON — A father and son from Watertown were convicted earlier this month in federal court for running a lottery ticket cashing scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and is son, Yousef Jaafar, 29, cashed more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets between 2011 and 2020 and claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts Lottery winnings.
WCVB
Man struck, killed by truck delivering dumpster in Franklin, Massachusetts, police say
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A man was killed Friday when he was struck by a truck delivering a dumpster in Franklin, Massachusetts, police said. First responders were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person down and not breathing. The man...
WCVB
Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
WCVB
Mother of 4 found dead in Stoughton outbuilding suffered 'significant injuries,' District Attorney says
The investigation into the death of a mother of four continued Wednesday, one day after her body was found in an outbuilding behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the body of Amber Buckner, 40, was found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at 743 Park St., which is near 5th Street.
WCVB
Suspect found dangling from high-rise window in Boston held pending dangerousness hearing
BOSTON — A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a charge of assault...
WCVB
Slight decline, but opioid overdose deaths remain elevated in Massachusetts
BOSTON — As the opioid epidemic rages on, preliminary data for 2022 shows a slight decrease from last year's record high opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts, though overdoses remain high compared to the last two decades. The rate of opioid-related overdose fatalities in the state increased 11 percent between...
WCVB
Mall security guard in Boston steps in to help Santa fill his sleigh
BOSTON — Johnny Bowden, a security guard at the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, brings the spirit of Christmas to families in need. He collects donations to buy toys for kids in the neighborhood before he transforms into Santa’s helper. He’s been doing it for more than a decade.
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
WCVB
'Hateful, threatening graffiti' targeting Black principal found in Quincy High School bathroom
QUINCY, Mass. — School officials are investigating after "hateful and threatening graffiti" targeting the school's principal was found scrawled in a bathroom in Quincy. "Hateful and threatening graffiti that included racial slurs was once again found in a Quincy High School restroom (Thursday)," Principal Keith Ford wrote in a letter to the school community. "This graffiti was threatening to me personally, as well as other members of the school community."
WCVB
Tufts University police clear buildings on Medford/Somerville campus after bomb threat
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Tufts University Police Department is reporting that it is safe for the campus in the Massachusetts cities of Medford and Somerville to resume normal activity after a bomb threat was made. University police first tweeted about the bomb threat shortly before 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. People...
WCVB
Nuclear watchdog group raises concerns over concrete cracks at New Hampshire plant
SEABROOK, N.H. — A nuclear watchdog group is voicing concerns over cracks in cement at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire. The nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation has petitioned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to take more steps to ensure the safety of cracks in cement at the Seabrook plant.
WCVB
Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies
BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant
BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
