(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old woman in Oakland County has been sentenced after she pled guilty to stealing from an elderly veteran, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Margaret Risdon, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. This is a 15-year felony.She was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service by Judge David M. Cohen in the 6th Circuit Court.Risdon must also work a part-time job and cannot violate any law or consume drugs or alcohol. In addition to this, she must pay $72,843 in restitution...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO