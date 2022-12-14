ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor

A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
Oakland County woman sentenced for stealing $70K from elderly veteran

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old woman in Oakland County has been sentenced after she pled guilty to stealing from an elderly veteran, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Margaret Risdon, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. This is a 15-year felony.She was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service by Judge David M. Cohen in the 6th Circuit Court.Risdon must also work a part-time job and cannot violate any law or consume drugs or alcohol. In addition to this, she must pay $72,843 in restitution...
Police pursue charges following threat at Starkweather Academy in Plymouth Township

Police say they've identified the source of a threat that sent Starkweather Academy into shelter-in-place mode for a large part of Tuesday. No names have been released, but Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said his department will send results of the investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for determination of possible charges.
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll

A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”

