fox2detroit.com
Employee accused of stealing more than $176,600 from Livingston County roofing company
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford Township woman is facing charges after authorities allege she stole $176,653 from her employer, a roofing company in Livingston County. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was the office manager at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake when the thefts occurred. According...
WWMT
California man in possession of heroin arrested in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A California man was arrested in St. Joseph County early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Riverwood Apartments located on West Main Street in Centreville on a report of a suspicious man, according to the investigation. Upon...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor
A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Prosecutors say Sanilac County man is unfit to house James and Jennifer Crumbley while on bond
A background check revealed on Tuesday, December 13, introduced the Oakland County court to B.J., a Sanilac County man that James and Jennifer Crumbley say will house them during their bond, should they be released on their sixth attempt at lowering it. However, the background check was presented by the...
Detroit News
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving
Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: More counterfeit money shows up, man arrested; shoplifter steals a radiator; woman charged with assault for spitting on husband’s cousin
A Madison Heights man was arrested Dec. 5 after he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS store. It was the second reported incident of counterfeit money in less than a week. Police were called to the store at 525 E. Fourth Street about 9:45 a.m. A...
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Oakland County woman sentenced for stealing $70K from elderly veteran
(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old woman in Oakland County has been sentenced after she pled guilty to stealing from an elderly veteran, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Margaret Risdon, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. This is a 15-year felony.She was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service by Judge David M. Cohen in the 6th Circuit Court.Risdon must also work a part-time job and cannot violate any law or consume drugs or alcohol. In addition to this, she must pay $72,843 in restitution...
HometownLife.com
Police pursue charges following threat at Starkweather Academy in Plymouth Township
Police say they've identified the source of a threat that sent Starkweather Academy into shelter-in-place mode for a large part of Tuesday. No names have been released, but Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said his department will send results of the investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for determination of possible charges.
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after home invasion
More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
WWMT
Prosecutor says person that would house Crumbley parents if released is not 'responsible'
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office alleges that a person that would allow Jennifer and James Crumbley to live with him if they were released on bond is not a "responsible member of the community", according to court documents. According to a new court filing, the individual, referred...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll
A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
