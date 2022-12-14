Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Holiday shows and more for your West Seattle Friday
(Robin and Mountain Ash berries, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. WARM BEVERAGE FUNDRAISER: Get a drink at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re supporting...
westseattleblog.com
10 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday
(Alki sunbreak, photographed by James Bratsanos) Before the afternoon arrives, some reminders about what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. TOY DRIVE AT JOHN L. SCOTT WESTWOOD, LAST DAY: Today’s the last day that unwrapped toys are being...
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Jadoo? – December 17, 2022 3:35 pm
My dog Jadoo is missing in the West Seattle Junction area. She was last seen at the intersection of California and SW Hudson on Saturday December 17, around 11:00 AM. She’s friendly but likely would be too nervous to come when called. She has tags with full contact information, and she is microchipped. Please contact me at 312-718-5576 with any information.
westseattleblog.com
GRATITUDE: Winter Wander scavenger-hunt creator Alice Kuder reveals how it went and thanks helpers
Did you try the Winter Wander this year? Local realtor and community advocate Alice Kuder organized it for the third year and says that thanks to participating businesses, volunteers, and players, it was a ton of fun:. The West Seattle Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day event designed...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Drizzle doesn’t daunt West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run participants
On this misty night, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) filled with people ready to head out on the annual Christmas Light Run, a tradition that dates back to even before Tim and Lori McConnell founded their shop. So off they went to run a few miles and see nearby holiday sights:
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: Cocoa Cris Cringle returns to Easy Street
Just added to our West Seattle Holiday Guide – the return of Cocoa Cris Cringle!. Cocoa Cris Cringle has presided over some of the most fun Santa-photo sessions in past years, and this Sunday (December 18th) he’ll be back at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 4-7 pm. The $20 photo-session fee is a food-bank fundraiser. Everybody’s welcome – even pets. No appointment necessary – just show up. Bonus this year: Cocoa Cris has a record coming out and plans to perform two holiday songs at 7:30 pm, so come for the photos, stay (or come back) for the music!
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Hiawatha – December 17, 2022 11:41 pm
My teenage boy and his friends found this small, young (4/6 months?) male cat ( all black) in Hiawatha park just now at 9:30 pm. Very friendly , came right up to them. Has a blue collar with a city of Seattle license If we don’t hear from anyone we will call the number on the license on Monday.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s newest centenarian celebrates milestone birthday
Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) is celebrating West Seattle’s newest centenarian:. Daystar’s Corrine Camerota tells WSB, “Our longtime resident Yvonne Bateman turned 100 today! She is a longtime WS resident, and her children still reside in her home in West Seattle! We wanted to get her on the blog so people could see her celebrating face!!”
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Christmas creatures in Highland Park
Aliens and a skeleton for Christmas. They’re part of one of multiple notable displays on 14th SW between SW Kenyon and SW Elmgrove [vicinity map], photographed by Tasha Le, whose own house has a Christmas dragon:. A closer look at the other half of Tasha’s yard:. We’ll continue...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Mama Bear Midwife Care opens in north Morgan Junction
One of West Seattle’s newest businesses has opened in north Morgan Junction: Aneke Roach has launched Mama Bear Midwife Care Sanctuary at 6021 California SW. Roach, who’s been a certified midwife for more than 20 years, says, “The idea for this sanctuary was conceived from my seeing and feeling the difficulties that many pregnant people experience in their process of searching for loving care, exploring medical assistance alternatives, discovering a place to grow into parenthood, and enjoying this new chapter of their lives deeply.” She and her team plan to offer:
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY UPDATES: Tree deals as Holy Rosary lot wraps up (update: little trees available free); sweater day at Emerald Water Anglers
TREE DEALS: We mentioned in today’s preview list that it’s the last day for Holy Rosary School‘s tree lot. Just got an update – starting now, everything is half-priced, and they’re open today until they sell out. They have about 20 trees left in the 5′ to 12′ range, and 30 under 4′. Find the lot – whose proceeds benefit nonprofits – on the north side of the campus, 41st/Dakota. 3:38 PM UPDATE: Just got a call – they’re sold out. ADDED: Some little trees have been set out, free for the taking:
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘A Very Minion-y Christmas’
More cartoon characters in tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights spotlight – thanks to Ron and Brian for sending the video tour of their “Very Minion-y Christmas.” Anyone who loves the boisterous little chattering creatures will adore this collection at 3233 47th SW [map]. Got a cool...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three robberies, possibly related
11:15 PM: Police are investigating whether two West Seattle robberies tonight were committed by the same people, Right now they’re responding to the Shell station on Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle after a report that it was held up by two people described as Black, male, 16 or 17 years old, wearing masks and black jackets over hoodies and blue jeans; one had a black handgun. One officer pointed out to dispatch that the description matched that of two robbers who held up someone at California/Fauntleroy a few hours ago, getting away with the victim’s Air Pods. In that case, a getaway vehicle was reported, described as a black Hyundai SUV.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New chair for Sound Transit Board
A West Seattle resident will be presiding over the Sound Transit Board when the final decision about West Seattle routing is made next year. King County Executive Dow Constantine was elected this afternoon as the board’s new chair, a role he held 2014-2016. He’ll become chair in January, succeeding Kent Keel, a city councilmember from University Place in Pierce County, who has chaired the ST Board for the past three years. Keel and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers will serve as vice chairs. As explained here, “The board includes three members from Snohomish County, ten from King County, four from Pierce County and the secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation.” The current King County members include one other West Seattleite, County Councilmember Joe McDermott. ST is currently working on the final Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle extension, due out next year, with a final routing/stations decision to follow. Latest timeline is for West Seattle to SODO light rail to open in 2032.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELPING: PNTA dropoff donation drive for Transitional Resources
All season long, we’ve kept a running list of holiday donation drives in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. This week we got word of one more hosted by a local business – PNTA, which is headquartered at 2424 SW Andover (the business park by Nucor), is collecting items for the nearby nonprofit Transitional Resources. Unlike many donation drives, this one continues into January, so there’s still time to help. Here’s the announcement we received:
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOLS: Out with the snow day, in with the remote day
Tomorrow is the last day before winter break for Seattle Public Schools and other schools that follow its schedule – no classes until Tuesday, January 3rd (as Monday, January 2nd will be the “observed” New Year’s Day holiday). Because of the September strike, the school year is already scheduled to end on the last day of June. In order to avoid the possibility of stretching into July, SPS announced this week that it’s gearing up for remote instruction in weather that otherwise would cancel classes for “snow days” (leading to makeup days after June 30th). Toward that end, the district is asking that all students bring home a district-issued device before break, in case of snow on what would be the first day back. It’s all explained here.
westseattleblog.com
TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday info
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, December 16th. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – so watch notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to regular service. -WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Chevrolet pickup
It’s a sad morning. Stolen vehicle – 1986 Chevrolet K10 pickup, red lifted long bed. On corner of 44th Ave SW and SW Lander St. stolen between the hours of 8 pm and 530 am, December 14th-15th. Collectors plate 8302D. It’s very loud!. We’ll add the police-report...
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: West Seattle Little League registration begins
Six days before the start of winter, a hint of spring to follow … it’s the first day of registration for West Seattle Little League. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:. West Seattle Little League Spring 2023 registration is now open for all...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash in South Delridge, 1 to hospital
6:49 PM: Police are diverting southbound traffic on Delridge Way SW near 20th SW because of a collision. A medic unit’s been dispatched, which indicates at least one person is hurt. Police also have called for SDOT help in cleaning up a spill at the scene. Buses are being rerouted too. Avoid the area for a while.
