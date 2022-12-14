Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
The Verge
Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb
We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome
The new DJI Mini 3 looks like it will be a lightweight, premium drone, ideal for pilots practising with their first camera-equipped model
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
ZDNet
Take a picture with these best compact cameras
There are all types of cameras and features to be had these days, but first, you need to find the right size. These days, it is possible to purchase several different camera sizes, but sometimes, the moment calls for something more diminutive, something smaller that is easier to manage and store. That is when you need a compact camera.
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
Digital Trends
Moto G Play (2023) serves up a smooth screen and big battery for just $170
Motorola has a new ultra-affordable phone on offer, and this one serves up a few perks usually seen on higher-end phones. The latest budget warrior from the company is the Moto G Play (2023) — a phone that only costs $170 and will be sold unlocked by Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola starting January 12.
The Best Cyber Monday Trail Camera Deals of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Cyber Monday trail camera deals are here. Everyone loves to buy trail cams. No matter how many you set out, you always feel that just one more would give you that full coverage. All your problems solved. Delusions notwithstanding, we all buy trail cams all the time, and the best ones can make all the difference when prepping for a hunt. Thankfully, some of the best models out there are included in this year’s Cyber Monday festivities, so we’ve got good deals on this list.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 3 Has a Rotating Camera and Weighs Less Than 249 Grams
DJI has announced a new member of its Mini drone lineup: a sub-249 gram drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor called the DJI Mini 3. The DJI Mini 3 — not to be confused with the DJI Mini 3 Pro that was announced earlier this year — can capture 4K HDR video and 12-megapixel photos using the company’s True Vertical Shooting with the drone’s camera, which can rotate 90 degrees to capture content in a vertical aspect ratio just like the Mini 3 Pro can.
CNET
Xiaomi's Rival to iPhone 14 Is Set to Launch Sunday
Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, its flagship line designed to rival Samsung and Apple's top phones, on Sunday in China. In a series of Weibo posts on Thursday, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that show off a large Leica-branded camera bump as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.
How to take raw photos on iPhone
Get more from the camera of your iPhone 12 Pro and later by capturing ProRAW image formats for greater creative control
DJI Mini 3 announced: not so Pro, not so pricey!
Following May’s Mini 3 Pro, DJI has followed up with a feature-light ultralight 4K drone
Fstoppers
A Look at the Clever Automation of Film Cameras
We take a lot for granted in the digital era, particularly the automation of a lot of functions. In the early days of film, everything was fully manual, and even one parameter set incorrectly could ruin an entire roll. Later in the 20th century, a standard called DX (Digital indeX) was introduced, and it automated a lot of settings, reducing errors and making photography more accessible to amateurs and casual users. How did it work? This neat video takes you behind the scenes of the surprisingly sophisticated system.
The best GoPro gimbal in 2022: get smooth footage on your action camera
The best GoPro gimbals will ensure your action camera footage looks smooth even when you're moving quickly
Fstoppers
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Comments / 0