Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 9 best national parks to visit in winter
Some of us are lucky enough to have memories of summertime family trips to national parks. In those warm summer months, the most popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite can feel as crowded as Disneyland. But now that kids are back in school, you might be able to have some parks to yourself. A few of these destinations even offer pleasant weather during winter. Of course, other parks may leave you shivering, but the solitude, bare trees, and dramatic snowy beauty are a fair tradeoff. If you want to explore some of the country’s charming cold-weather scenery, check out this...
National Park Service Reveals Entrance Fee-Free Days for 2023
The National Park Service often waives entrance fees for national parks on significant days of commemoration or celebration throughout the year. It’s part of an initiative to increase attendance at the parks and promote public access to outdoor recreation. Looking ahead to 2023, it was just announced that five entrance fee-free days are officially on the calendar.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Chronicle
First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
Watch a Raven in Yellowstone National Park Mimic a Ringtone
If you watch this, I can almost guarantee that everyone near you will reach for their phone. It's a raven who was captured on video in Yellowstone National Park mimicking a smartphone ringtone. A visitor to Yellowstone National Park in October just shared this video with a brief backstory of...
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
a-z-animals.com
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?
If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
tourcounsel.com
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)
The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
trazeetravel.com
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
Comments / 0