KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carthage community sends off bulldogs as they head to state

Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at...
CARTHAGE, TX

