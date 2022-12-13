Read full article on original website
KLTV
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
KLTV
Carthage community sends off bulldogs as they head to state
Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at...
Big second half pushes Coldwater past Marshall in I-8 girls hoops
MARSHALL, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinals came out slow Friday night in their trip to Marshall, but a big second half effort proved to be more than enough as the Cardinals overcame a slim halftime deficit to defeat the Marshall Lady Redhawks by the score of 39-30. The first half was a struggle...
KLTV
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage used an air attack early on and a dominant defense to cap a perfect season and capture a state championship in Carthage’s 42-0 win over Wimberley. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a...
KLTV
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs go for state championship number nine Friday morning at AT&T Stadium. Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt says they have their work cut out for them against Wimberley. “We played a couple years ago in 2020 semifinals and they got a great program,” Surratt...
