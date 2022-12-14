Edgebrook Elementary School Parents ‘Terrified’ After Swastikas Repeatedly Found In Boys’ Bathroom

Read full article on original website
2 Teens Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting Outside Benito Juarez High School As Classes Let Out Friday, Officials Say
CHICAGO — Four teens were shot, two fatally, Friday afternoon outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, officials said. About 2:45 p.m., someone fired shots outside the school, 2150 S. Laflin St., as classes were letting out for the day. Three boys and one girl were hit outside the school, and all four were taken to Stroger Hospital, fire department officials said.
Swastika graffiti found in Edgebrook Public School bathroom twice in less than a week
School officials have notified parents for the second time in less than a week about swastika graffiti in a Far Northwest Side middle school bathroom.
Student, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Chicago school, officials say
A 14-year-old eighth grader was arrested Wednesday for bringing a handgun and extended magazine to his Chicago school, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed. Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park. The school teaches...
Elmhurst high school students allegedly seen on video bullying classmate with special needs
Several students at York High School in Elmhurst are facing disciplinary action after cell phone video surfaced showing them allegedly bullying a student with special needs.
evanstonroundtable.com
Officials raise ‘life or death’ safety concerns about some ETHS Black students
Evanston Township High School officials struck an urgent tone at a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, discussing safety and wellbeing concerns for young Black students. “There are definitely Black students who are achieving and doing remarkable things, so we’re not talking about all of them,” ETHS board Vice President and McGaw YMCA President Monique Parsons said. “But there are students where if we don’t intervene, it’s a matter of life or death. And that is how bad it is for a certain population in our community.”
School resource officers continue to help, mentor former Chicago high school student now in college
Since he's been at college, the officers have remained involved, checking up on him. They have also raised enough money to put him through all four years.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police officer faces dismissal for allegedly beating woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
austintalks.org
West Side faith leaders call for firing of CPD officer over Proud Boys statements
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) joined West Side faith leaders Tuesday to call for the termination of Chicago Police Department officer who made “false and conflicting statements” about his ties to the Proud Boys, according to internal reports. The officer was under investigation in 2019 by CPD’s bureau of...
Cop with history of misconduct complaints faces dismissal
Chicago Police Officer James Hunt is accused of breaking a woman’s car window, pulling her up by her wrists and hair and using a baton to hit her in the legs – “without justification,” according to the charges filed by Police Supt. David Brown.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
As City Council Approves $8 Million TIF For Proposed Near South High School, Those Opposed Vow To Keep Fighting
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A $150 million high school proposed for the Near South Side is a step closer to reality as the City Council signed off Wednesday on using $8 million in tax increment financing for the project. The ordinance passed 45-5, with alderpeople Jeanette Taylor (20th), Matt...
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
Medical Care And Politics Go Hand In Hand At A Chicago Safety Net Hospital
ROSELAND — In 2013, Roseland Community Hospital was looking for a new leader. Its former chief executive had alienated the Illinois governor and other lawmakers amid a messy fight over the hospital’s funding. The small nonprofit facility on Chicago’s South Side turned to Tim Egan, a longtime hospital...
Chicago police superintendent closes nightclub after mass shooting
CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed. The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department. On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose. […]
cwbchicago.com
The hits keep on’ coming: Armed robbery team claims 8 more victims overnight
Chicago — For about a month, armed crews have unleashed nearly 100 robberies during increasingly frequent crime sprees, with the near west, northwest, and north sides of Chicago being especially hard-hit. On Monday, Chicago police arrested a four-man crew that officials say is responsible for some of the robberies....
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
