Edgebrook Elementary School Parents ‘Terrified’ After Swastikas Repeatedly Found In Boys’ Bathroom

Evanston Township High School officials struck an urgent tone at a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, discussing safety and wellbeing concerns for young Black students. “There are definitely Black students who are achieving and doing remarkable things, so we’re not talking about all of them,” ETHS board Vice President and McGaw YMCA President Monique Parsons said. “But there are students where if we don’t intervene, it’s a matter of life or death. And that is how bad it is for a certain population in our community.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO