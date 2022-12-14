ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

France, England World Cup quarterfinal viewed by 13.5M in US

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnPgP_0jiTo8Fq00

World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million.

Defending champion France 's 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services.

Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands on Friday, which began at 2 p.m. EST, was viewed by 11.1 million, including 5.78 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Telemundo, 665,000 on Fox digital and 1.53 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

The English-language TV audience for France-England was the 17th-highest for men’s soccer since 1994 and for Argentina-Netherlands was 22nd, Nielsen said Wednesday.

Morocco’s 1-0 upset of Portugal on Saturday, which started at 10 a.m. EST, was viewed by 8.8 million, including 5.2 million on Fox, 1.98 million on Telemundo, 441,000 on Fox digital and 1.17 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

Croatia’s penalty-kicks win over Brazil on Friday, which began at 10 a.m EST, was seen by 7.4 million, including 3.9 million on Fox, 1.76 million on Telemundo, 563,000 on Fox digital and 1.2 million on Peacock and Telemundo streaming.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
The Associated Press

Spanish league attacks FIFA’s plan for bigger Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league isn’t happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good. “FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” the Spanish league said Saturday.
StyleCaster

Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?  Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
Variety

Qatar May Have Pulled Off Its World Cup Feat, but Was It Worth Hundreds of Billions?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close with Argentina and France facing off Sunday in the lavish golden bowl-shaped Lusail Stadium, pundits are beginning to deliver their verdicts on whether the first World Cup held in the Middle East will be remembered as a success. The prevailing consensus seems to be that, yes, Qatar scored the intended goal. Yet, at such an exorbitant cost, was it worth it? It was a rocky road to kickoff for the minuscule gas-rich Gulf nation, which came under fire from Western media for its abuse of migrant workers, discrimination of LGBTQ...
Action News Jax

FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men's tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule. The four-year budget, which was presented Friday...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
CBS Sports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
The Associated Press

Morocco’s miraculous run at the World Cup ends in defeat

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s miraculous World Cup run is over, and it ended with another loss. After making history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 on Saturday in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium.
Apartment Therapy

Spain Just Announced A Digital Nomad Visa For Remote Workers

As remote work continues to transform the workplace, more and more workers have found the freedom to do their jobs from anywhere, no office needed. Unsurprisingly, many employees have now chosen to see the world in between Zoom calls. If you’ve been yearning to try out a new country, good news — Spain is officially launching a “digital nomad” visa aimed at remote workers, allowing visitors to work there for up to one year.
Reuters

Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.
The Independent

Red panda predicts who will lift World Cup trophy in Qatar this weekend

A red panda in Thailand has predicted who will win the World Cup final this weekend (18 December), as France prepare to face off against Argentina.Nong Tiger the panda, who lives at a zoo in Chiang Mai, was given two identical bowls of snacks, each represented with the flag of one of the countries in the football final.However, based on his prediction, it looks like Les Bleus could return to Europe triumphant.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy