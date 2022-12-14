Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
Related
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Africentric falls short to St. Ignatius
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two teams that made the state tournament last season and have hopes of a return to Dayton squared off at the Play By Play Classic, as Cleveland St. Ignatius held off Columbus Africentric 68-60 on Saturday. Africentric senior Dailyn Swain started the fourth quarter with a three...
Mount Union falls short in Stagg Bowl 28-21
Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.
kentwired.com
Football loses 14 players to transfer portal after coach Lewis heads to Pac-12
A week after the departure of fifth-year football coach Sean Lewis, 14 players from Kent State’s program have entered the transfer portal. Coach Sean Lewis announced his move to offensive coordinator at Colorado University Dec. 7. Kent State hired Kenni Burns, Minnesota’s former assistant football coach, to replace Lewis...
Early-season upsets bring major changes to cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time this season there was a big upset in girls basketball, which caused the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 to undergo some major shuffling. In fact, there were two big upsets, and both of them involved Medina. Unfortunately for the Bees and coach...
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
yournewsnm.com
CANNON PILOTS TO PARTICIPATE IN CEREMONIAL FLYOVER DURING BROWNS vs RAVENS GAME
Two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft will perform a ceremonial flyover during the National Anthem performance before the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens football game Dec. 17, 2022, over the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. “The MC-130J is a special operations staple, showing us what it means to...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
justshortofcrazy.com
Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library
As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
Cleveland-Cliffs pays $800K for Cleveland industrial building
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has acquired an industrial building that was once home to Cleveland Hard Facing Inc. in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works LLC bought the 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3047 Stillson Ave. from an affiliate of Cleveland Hard Facing. The sale...
Comments / 0