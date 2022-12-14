ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

270hoops.com

5 Keys: Africentric falls short to St. Ignatius

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two teams that made the state tournament last season and have hopes of a return to Dayton squared off at the Play By Play Classic, as Cleveland St. Ignatius held off Columbus Africentric 68-60 on Saturday. Africentric senior Dailyn Swain started the fourth quarter with a three...
COLUMBUS, OH
kentwired.com

Football loses 14 players to transfer portal after coach Lewis heads to Pac-12

A week after the departure of fifth-year football coach Sean Lewis, 14 players from Kent State’s program have entered the transfer portal. Coach Sean Lewis announced his move to offensive coordinator at Colorado University Dec. 7. Kent State hired Kenni Burns, Minnesota’s former assistant football coach, to replace Lewis...
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field

CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls

The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
CLEVELAND, OH
justshortofcrazy.com

Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library

As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland-Cliffs pays $800K for Cleveland industrial building

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has acquired an industrial building that was once home to Cleveland Hard Facing Inc. in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works LLC bought the 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3047 Stillson Ave. from an affiliate of Cleveland Hard Facing. The sale...
CLEVELAND, OH

