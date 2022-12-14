Sadie Sink’s brother, Mitchell, spent weeks helping her learn lines for The Whale. Before arriving on set for rehearsals, director Darren Aronofsky requested the actress memorize the script from start to finish—and so Sink enlisted Mitchell, one of four siblings who cultivated a love for acting alongside the Stranger Things star early on (as children, they watched performances from the Tonys on YouTube, along with whatever bootleg Broadway musicals they could find online). Naturally, Mitchell became intimately familiar with the material in the A24 film, which stars Brendan Fraser in a career-reviving turn as Charlie, a morbidly obese online literature teacher trying to save his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Sink. But the 20-year-old actress says that her brother still wasn’t emotionally prepared for the film when he watched it for the first time at its premiere in New York City on November 29.

2 DAYS AGO