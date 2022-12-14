Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series mega-zombies teased in first full trailer
The first full trailer for the upcoming HBO TV series The Last of Us has given a look at some of the horror series‘ mega-zombies. The Last of Us TV series is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed survival horror videogame of the same name. The series will follow...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Millions of people have been watching TikToks of a man kicking a rock down the street every day, and here's why
@guykickingrock's has kept millions rapt by kicking a specific rock. Maybe the internet needs a hobby?
Lost remains of last known Tasmanian tiger found hidden in museum cabinet
A female Tasmanian tiger that died in 1936, not a male named Benjamin, was actually the last surviving member of this extinct species. The female's remains had been hidden in museum storage.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Faces Chilling Threat in Exclusive 'Shantaram' Clip
Charlie Hunnam's Apple TV+ series Shantaram is quickly approaching its finale, and we now have an exclusive clip from Friday's penultimate episode. In the teaser, Hunnam's Lin Ford — an escaped prisoner who is held up in the Bombay slums in India — is faced with a complex threat from crime lord Abdel Khader Khan (Alexander Siddig). Either convince Kavita (Sujaya Dasgupta) from running an explosive story or risk her life being in danger.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
A photographer took a perfectly timed photo of a bird attacking a bull, creating a Pegasus-like optical illusion
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of wild animals, including those that create mind-bending optical illusions.
Sun unleashes barrage of 8 powerful solar flares (video)
The sun unleashed at least eight solar flares on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and more are expected after a crackling sunspot emerged on the star's face.
sciencealert.com
A Hunt For Voyager 1's Old Manuals Revealed The Source of Its Garbled Messages
In May, NASA scientists said the Voyager 1 spacecraft was sending back inaccurate data from its attitude-control system [AACS]. In order to find a fix, engineers dug through decades-old manuals. The Voyager team solved the mysterious glitch in late August, NASA officials wrote in an update. Turns out, the spacecraft...
