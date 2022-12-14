ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Last of Us TV series mega-zombies teased in first full trailer

The first full trailer for the upcoming HBO TV series The Last of Us has given a look at some of the horror series‘ mega-zombies. The Last of Us TV series is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed survival horror videogame of the same name. The series will follow...
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Outsider.com

‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved

Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
ComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record

Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
Vice

Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Faces Chilling Threat in Exclusive 'Shantaram' Clip

Charlie Hunnam's Apple TV+ series Shantaram is quickly approaching its finale, and we now have an exclusive clip from Friday's penultimate episode. In the teaser, Hunnam's Lin Ford — an escaped prisoner who is held up in the Bombay slums in India — is faced with a complex threat from crime lord Abdel Khader Khan (Alexander Siddig). Either convince Kavita (Sujaya Dasgupta) from running an explosive story or risk her life being in danger.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
TechRadar

New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon

Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Decider.com

Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
sciencealert.com

A Hunt For Voyager 1's Old Manuals Revealed The Source of Its Garbled Messages

In May, NASA scientists said the Voyager 1 spacecraft was sending back inaccurate data from its attitude-control system [AACS]. In order to find a fix, engineers dug through decades-old manuals. The Voyager team solved the mysterious glitch in late August, NASA officials wrote in an update. Turns out, the spacecraft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy