Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
hereisoregon.com
Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022
Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.
hereisoregon.com
Best of the rest: 11 more restaurants we loved in 2022
In a year of scrappy pop-ups and food carts making the brick-and-mortar leap, our top 10 new Portland restaurants of 2022 kept things lively, delicious and fun, including a restaurant of the year as ambitious as any new opening in years. But those weren’t the only restaurants that caught our attention in 2022. Here are 11 more new restaurants we loved this year, including two outside the Portland city limits.
Eater
The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air
Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
Kohr Explores: Bless Your Heart Burgers celebrates Vancouver grand opening
Bless Your Heart Burgers is celebrating its grand opening in Vancouver, Wash., with free burgers and prices, on Saturday, Dec. 16.
hereisoregon.com
Cafe Olli brings wood-fired pizza to NE Portland
Cafe Olli Shannon Hailstones places pizza into the wood-fired oven at Cafe Olli on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Portland. (Vickie Connor/Vickie Connor/The Oregonian)
hereisoregon.com
Hear me out: Lloyd Center is Portland’s perfect holiday destination
Portland has a secret holiday hot spot, where the parking is ample, the caramel corn is hot, local shops are selling everything from records to Legos and, out on an ice rink, children and adults alike are skating in circles around a massive Christmas tree. Sometimes, it even snows. Of...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
hereisoregon.com
How do you deliver a 75-foot Christmas tree to downtown Portland?
A giant Christmas tree arrived at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square on Nov. 9 – but the actual process to select, cut, and transport the tree began months before out in the woods. Oregon Forests Forever recently spoke with Rodney Jacobs, Assistant Unit Manager of the North Tree Farm...
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
KXL
Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed
PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed. Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe. The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020. In response to the closure, Commissioner...
montavilla.net
Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland
The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
tuhswolf.com
Trader Joe’s – a California-based supermarket chain known for its unique, tasty and affordable treats – has come to Tigard.
When Albertsons in Tigard Town Square closed in 2015, locals began wondering when a new store would replace it. After years of anticipation, Trader Joe’s grand opening occurred on Friday, Oct. 28. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flood of old and new customers were finally free to enter the...
hereisoregon.com
Portland is the best place to own a dog in the U.S., study says
Portland may have recently lost to Tampa for most fun city in the country, but today our city is finally besting the Salem of central Florida. According to U.S. News and World Report, Portland is the best place to own a dog in the whole country. Tampa is number two.
The Portland Mercury
How a California Nonprofit Has Shaped City Council's Homeless Encampment Plan
Portland homeless shelter providers were taken by surprise in October when Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan unveiled a plan to open several large-scale outdoor homeless encampments across town. Many longtime organizations, several of which already ran outdoor shelters similar to the proposed camps, had expected the city to seek their input in the proposal.
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
hereisoregon.com
Workshops and tours to mark on your late autumn, early winter calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
