Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
ALBANY, OR
newschoolbeer.com

PublicHouse hosts inaugural Winterfest

One of Oregon’s finest taphouses, food hall, beer garden, and whiskey bar, PublicHouse of Springfield, is kicking off their inaugural Winterfest next week December 19 - 23rd, 2022. For 5 days this month, PublicHouse will feature winter drinks, holiday fare and nightly entertainment under their brand new fully-enclosed and heated clear top tent.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kpic

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
kezi.com

Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
hereisoregon.com

Newport plans heroes’ welcome for 3 Marines walking cross-country to honor those missing in action

Team Long Road Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer walks toward Cascadia on U.S. 20. (Courtesy of Team Long Road/Courtesy of Team Long Road) It all began with a conversation about a flag outside an East Coast post office. This weekend, it will end, this time with many flags, at a Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial on the opposite side of the country. Justin “JD” LeHew of Virginia, Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer of Hawaii and Raymond Shinohara of Guam are expected to complete their epic journey over the 3,365-mile U.S. 20 on Saturday in Newport. When they do, it will be to a heroes’ welcome from a sea of strangers.
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
kykn.com

