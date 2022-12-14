Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
newschoolbeer.com
PublicHouse hosts inaugural Winterfest
One of Oregon’s finest taphouses, food hall, beer garden, and whiskey bar, PublicHouse of Springfield, is kicking off their inaugural Winterfest next week December 19 - 23rd, 2022. For 5 days this month, PublicHouse will feature winter drinks, holiday fare and nightly entertainment under their brand new fully-enclosed and heated clear top tent.
Festive Oregon Christmas Market Is the Next Best Thing to Europe
This winter wonderland is just an hour outside of Portland!
Salem arsonist ‘danger to the community’
An arson caught on surveillance significantly damaged a Salem business but the perpetrator remains at large.
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kpic
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbc16.com
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
kezi.com
Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
hereisoregon.com
Newport plans heroes’ welcome for 3 Marines walking cross-country to honor those missing in action
Team Long Road Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer walks toward Cascadia on U.S. 20. (Courtesy of Team Long Road/Courtesy of Team Long Road) It all began with a conversation about a flag outside an East Coast post office. This weekend, it will end, this time with many flags, at a Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial on the opposite side of the country. Justin “JD” LeHew of Virginia, Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer of Hawaii and Raymond Shinohara of Guam are expected to complete their epic journey over the 3,365-mile U.S. 20 on Saturday in Newport. When they do, it will be to a heroes’ welcome from a sea of strangers.
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
