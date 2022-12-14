ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Herbertsville Deli in Demolition Limbo After Stalled Tear-Down

The beleaguered former Herbertsville Deli property will continue to languish at least through January, partially-demolished, following a failed attempt to raze the building earlier this fall. In October, following months of due process and a final determination by the township’s Property Maintenance Board, the township council voted to solicit bids...
BRICK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Township land destined for use as a warehouse sold for $5.5 million, county records show

A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million. The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
golfcourseindustry.com

Forsgate Country Club adds Brian Young as superintendent

Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, has hired Brian Young as superintendent and promoted Don Asinski to director of agronomy. Young most recently worked as superintendent at Colts Neck Golf Club in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His prior experience includes stint in New Jersey at Rumson Country Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Charleston Springs Golf Club. Young also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
379
Followers
410
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

 https://www.themontynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy