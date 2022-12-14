Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
county17.com
Governor Gordon signs emergency relief order for propane deliveries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order allowing motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
oilcity.news
Interstates reopen to most traffic in Wyoming; wind closures on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25, 80 and 90 have been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming on Thursday morning, with closures impacting stretches of all three interstates lifted, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While no full closures remain, partial wind closures are in effect on I-80 from...
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
FORECAST: Major Storm Slowly Exits Wyoming
That was quite a snowstorm for the eastern and southern parts of Wyoming. We are not done with it yet. The storm is moving on, but slowly. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Many back highways...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Native Appointed as UW Archivist and Historian
LARAMIE — Green River native John Waggener has been appointed as the new university archivist and historian at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC). In his new role, Waggener will assist UW administration, colleges, departments, organizations and clubs with properly preserving the records of the university’s history and with maintaining operational records according to UW’s retention schedule.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne Implement LEVEL 3 East & West Advisory
Laramie County Commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a level 3 East & West Advisory, for all employees residing in Area 3 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east and west areas should consider sheltering at home, due to unsafe road conditions. Employees who do not reside in these areas are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time. All employees who are affected by the storm and will not report to work should notify their supervisor.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy end to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a windy end to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 15, will be mostly sunny with a high of 22 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Winds will blow at around 30 mph in the northwest, with possible gusts of up to 45 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11. Windchill values will be between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees thanks to northwest winds at 30–40 mph. There is the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
