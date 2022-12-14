ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits

Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
WKBW-TV

What you need to know about the updated 1099-K tax form

The start of tax season is around the corner, and filing for 2022 taxes will be different for millions of Americans with the updated 1099-K form. The form was first issued in 2012 as it reports taxable income for goods sold through third-party settlement organizations – a fancy term for apps such as Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp that are used to transfer money.
Investopedia

NFT Tax Guide

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a cryptographic asset used to digitize intellectual property such as artwork, images, videos, music, or text. It is authenticated and exchanged using blockchain technology. They are a fairly new type of asset, and the IRS has yet to provide any official guidance about the tax treatment of NFTs that differentiates it from other digital assets.
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
KTEN.com

FINALLY! An Easy Way to Automate the R&D Tax Credit

Originally Posted On: https://taxrobot.com/rd-tax-software-for-cpas-accountants/. The Knowledge of Industry-Leading Tax Consultants Without the Price. Let’s face it – if the R&D tax credit were easy to calculate, there wouldn’t be a need for tax credit consultants. From the statute and regulations to case law and IRS guidelines… The...
KTEN.com

Can Your IRA be Placed in a Trust?

A trust can hold many different assets, including your individual retirement account (IRA). Doing so can have benefits for you and your heirs, but it’s important to structure the trust properly. We’ll discuss how a trust works and what you need to know. A financial advisor could help...
KTEN.com

What Estate Expenses Are Paid by the Beneficiary?

Settling an estate can be a complicated and sometimes time-consuming process. It’s the job of the executor to inventory assets, determine what expenses need to be paid and distribute the remainder of the estate to the deceased’s beneficiaries. If you’re set to inherit, you may be wondering what estate expenses are paid by the beneficiary. The answer can depend on what assets are passed on to you when a family member or loved one passes away.
morningbrew.com

Mom, there’s an IRS agent under my bed

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. As a side hustler, I fear a tax audit the way some people fear Bloody Mary. (Turn off the lights and say “Charles Rettig” into the mirror three times. I dare you.) But what is an audit, exactly?
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTEN.com

Cash Payment Apps & New IRS Reporting Requirements

Originally Posted On: https://scltaxlaw.com/cash-payment-apps-new-irs-reporting-requirements/. People across the country will have received various tax forms containing information to be included in their annual federal income tax returns. Given some of the new Internal Revenue Service reporting requirements surrounding cash payment apps like Cash App, PayPal and Venmo, more taxpayers than ever before will be getting an IRS Form 1099-K for payments they received via their cash app account.
ceoworld.biz

What Should High-Worth Individuals Do Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Expires?

Tax planning is a crucial consideration for business owners. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act setting to expire in a few short years, now is a good time to rethink how it can impact you once tax season rolls around. One of the biggest benefits of TCJA is its change to estate tax exemptions. Sophisticated estate and tax planning strategies take time to develop and implement, however, so consider leveraging the following steps now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy