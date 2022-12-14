Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits
Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CNBC
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022
This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Child Tax Credit: IRS Issues Important Reminder and 4 More Before Tax Season
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, the clock is beginning to tick on preparing your 2022 tax returns. Those getting their documents in order to file will want to note a number of changes and updates...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Should I convert IRA assets into a Roth IRA? And if so, how much and when?
WKBW-TV
What you need to know about the updated 1099-K tax form
The start of tax season is around the corner, and filing for 2022 taxes will be different for millions of Americans with the updated 1099-K form. The form was first issued in 2012 as it reports taxable income for goods sold through third-party settlement organizations – a fancy term for apps such as Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp that are used to transfer money.
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax Refund ‘Sticker Shock’ Is Coming — Why Less Money Back Is Expected in 2023
Tax refunds are a big silver lining of enduring winter -- but, if you're expecting a big check in 2023, be prepared to see less than previous years. See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
Investopedia
NFT Tax Guide
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a cryptographic asset used to digitize intellectual property such as artwork, images, videos, music, or text. It is authenticated and exchanged using blockchain technology. They are a fairly new type of asset, and the IRS has yet to provide any official guidance about the tax treatment of NFTs that differentiates it from other digital assets.
Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes and How To Avoid Them
Tax season is approaching, and you can always take steps to be better prepared when it arrives. When you file your taxes, there are a few easy-to-make mistakes you'll need to dodge. Failing to do so...
TechCrunch
How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?
After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
KTEN.com
FINALLY! An Easy Way to Automate the R&D Tax Credit
Originally Posted On: https://taxrobot.com/rd-tax-software-for-cpas-accountants/. The Knowledge of Industry-Leading Tax Consultants Without the Price. Let’s face it – if the R&D tax credit were easy to calculate, there wouldn’t be a need for tax credit consultants. From the statute and regulations to case law and IRS guidelines… The...
KTEN.com
Can Your IRA be Placed in a Trust?
A trust can hold many different assets, including your individual retirement account (IRA). Doing so can have benefits for you and your heirs, but it’s important to structure the trust properly. We’ll discuss how a trust works and what you need to know. A financial advisor could help...
KTEN.com
What Estate Expenses Are Paid by the Beneficiary?
Settling an estate can be a complicated and sometimes time-consuming process. It’s the job of the executor to inventory assets, determine what expenses need to be paid and distribute the remainder of the estate to the deceased’s beneficiaries. If you’re set to inherit, you may be wondering what estate expenses are paid by the beneficiary. The answer can depend on what assets are passed on to you when a family member or loved one passes away.
morningbrew.com
Mom, there’s an IRS agent under my bed
Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. As a side hustler, I fear a tax audit the way some people fear Bloody Mary. (Turn off the lights and say “Charles Rettig” into the mirror three times. I dare you.) But what is an audit, exactly?
Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?
This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KTEN.com
Cash Payment Apps & New IRS Reporting Requirements
Originally Posted On: https://scltaxlaw.com/cash-payment-apps-new-irs-reporting-requirements/. People across the country will have received various tax forms containing information to be included in their annual federal income tax returns. Given some of the new Internal Revenue Service reporting requirements surrounding cash payment apps like Cash App, PayPal and Venmo, more taxpayers than ever before will be getting an IRS Form 1099-K for payments they received via their cash app account.
ceoworld.biz
What Should High-Worth Individuals Do Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Expires?
Tax planning is a crucial consideration for business owners. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act setting to expire in a few short years, now is a good time to rethink how it can impact you once tax season rolls around. One of the biggest benefits of TCJA is its change to estate tax exemptions. Sophisticated estate and tax planning strategies take time to develop and implement, however, so consider leveraging the following steps now.
Comments / 0