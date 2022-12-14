ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas

The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15

The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.
