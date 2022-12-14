Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Dez Bryant: Cowboys Trade Still 'Crazy' & 'Confusing'
Ryan Switzer came and went, and he - along with then Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant - still seems disappointed.
Odell Beckham Jr. could have change of plans?
Odell Beckham Jr. has met with several teams in recent weeks, and it appeared he was getting closer to signing with a contender for the stretch run. That may no longer be the plan. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that there is a belief among NFL teams that Beckham...
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Seahawks 'Snake-Bit' QB Geno Smith 'Too Aggressive,' Must Play Smarter vs. 49ers
While Geno Smith continues to stack up touchdowns in bunches, the veteran has also seen a jump in turnovers that have contributed to the Seattle Seahawks losing three out of their past four games and vows to get back to the basics taking what defenses give him.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns are bringing in some white face masks for the week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: DK Metcalf Reveals What's Needed to 'Come Out on Top'
Don't bother telling him. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf knows what's at stake on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
Week 15: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
With a couple monster games in recent weeks, Miles Sanders is the start 'em of the week against the Bears in Week 15.
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
The Dolphins and December in Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins will be playing in Buffalo in December or beyond for the fifth time in the past seven seasons
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and WR Davante Adams discusses it.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15
The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.
OBJ 'Circus': Not Bills, As Jerry Jones Insists WR 'Joining' Cowboys?
The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.'' And maybe that's OK with the Buffalo Bills.
Baker Mayfield 'Impossible Dream': Rams Have New Motivation
The football gods only know how long this Baker Mayfield experiment is going to last, but he's at least given the woebegone Los Angeles Rams a path forward.
Comments / 0