The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO