EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Pasta?
Eating carbs while managing a diabetes diagnosis likely seems impossible. A person who has diabetes—whether it's prediabetes or type 2—must regulate their carb intake to avoid blood sugar spikes in order to delay or prevent any long-term health problems such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Healthline
If You Have Afib or Hypertension, How to Stay Heart Healthy Over the Holidays
During the holidays, experts say it’s key to take steps to protect your health. Stress from travel, seasonal viruses, and forgotten medication can all increase the risk of cardiac events. According to research, fatal heart attacks occur most often during the holiday season. Improved diet, exercise, and commitment to...
News On 6
Medical Minute: Diabetes Prevention
Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing prediabetes increases by 46 percent. There are other ways to slow down the disease as News 9's Robin Marsh explains in this Medical Minute.
Medical News Today
Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide Put on Fast Track for Use for Weight Loss: What to Know
Medical professionals say they are pleased that federal regulators have fast tracked the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide to potentially be used as a weight-loss treatment. However, they also caution that these types of medications can have serious side effects, so they should be taken under the guidance of a doctor.
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
US News and World Report
Healthy Holiday Tips for People With Diabetes
Enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season with our tips for managing your diabetes. Read more. The holiday season is often called “the most wonderful time of the year,” yet if you have diabetes, you may want to rename it “the most challenging time of the year.”
Just Being Healthy Might Prevent Many Cases of Crohn's, Colitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who follow a handful of healthy habits can dramatically reduce their risk of developing an inflammatory bowel disease, a new study reports. Adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can prevent up to 60% of cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, according...
Why Dietitian Stephanie Grasso Is 'Against Intermittent Fasting' – Exclusive
Dietitian and TikTok star Stephanie Grasso explained why she doesn't like intermittent fasting and what she recommends people do instead for healthier eating.
Registered Dietician Shira Barlow Warns People To Use Caution When Taking Ozempic For Weight Loss
Registered Dietician Shira Barlow weighs in on a recent podcast about the trend of taking Ozempic for weight loss.
Medical News Today
Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
Weight can pile back on if you stop using semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, doctor warns
Semaglutide has shown promise for the treatment of obesity, but it must be taken for life or the weight will pile back on, an expert said.
labroots.com
Almonds Could Help with Weight Loss
For years, weight loss fads have come and gone, highlighting an important trend in society: people often want to lose weight. And there is often good reason to want to lose weight; for example, obesity can lead to a number of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.
Scaling Back: 5 ways to manage your weight
(Family Features) For many people who wish to work toward a healthier weight, one of the greatest obstacles is figuring out where to begin. These tips from SlimFast consultant and registered dietitian Maryann Walsh show it doesn’t take a drastic lifestyle overhaul to make an impact. Eat Mindfully. Many...
Harvard Health
Does weight loss surgery relieve pain?
New research shows bariatric surgery may contribute to long-lasting improvement in pain and physical abilities. Weight loss surgery has many proven benefits, including reducing blood pressure, improving blood sugars, and reducing cardiovascular risk. Now, data from a large multicenter study of bariatric surgery in the US suggest long-lasting improvement of pain and physical function can be added to this list.
labroots.com
The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain
Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
potatopro.com
Potatoes Can Be Part of a Healthy Diet
When we think of healthy vegetables, we don't think of potatoes, but we should. Potatoes have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, and often find themselves on a list of foods to avoid, especially for individuals with insulin resistance. However, new...
